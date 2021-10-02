“I think everybody in life, regardless of your relationship, whether it’s business, romantic, paternal, whatever it is, you want to feel loved and valued and respected, especially in terms of male relationships, right, you want to feel respected,” Dinwiddie said. “. . . And the Nets were great to me. This is not saying they weren’t. But in terms of saying like: ‘You’re our guy. This is going to go as far as [Bradley Beal] and you and the other vets take it’? That’s a completely different conversation than, ‘Well, we know you’re really good!’ I’m like, thank you, but you need to give me a little bit more juice there.”