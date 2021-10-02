While his teammates had come and gone, the point guard was stuck in treatment, receiving dry needling and massage and dipping into cold tubs, among other things. What exactly is the secret to keeping a pair of beat-up, 28-year-old knees springy after a partial ACL tear on the right and a full ACL and MCL tear from college on the left?
Dinwiddie’s eyebrows skyrocket toward his laser-cut hairline as he shakes his head.
“Man, I don’t know,” he said. “They throw the kitchen sink at it, and if I keep getting sexier, we know it’s working.”
That is the essence of the Washington Wizards’ new point guard: He is polite, goofy, confident and yet unproven on a basketball court since he suffered a season-ending knee injury in December, three games into his fifth year with the Brooklyn Nets.
He arrived in Washington in a five-team trade that required more maneuvers than a game of cat’s cradle but landed with a three-year, $62 million contract. He feels more love, as he put it, from the Wizards than he has at his previous NBA stops in Brooklyn or Detroit.
“I think everybody in life, regardless of your relationship, whether it’s business, romantic, paternal, whatever it is, you want to feel loved and valued and respected, especially in terms of male relationships, right, you want to feel respected,” Dinwiddie said. “. . . And the Nets were great to me. This is not saying they weren’t. But in terms of saying like: ‘You’re our guy. This is going to go as far as [Bradley Beal] and you and the other vets take it’? That’s a completely different conversation than, ‘Well, we know you’re really good!’ I’m like, thank you, but you need to give me a little bit more juice there.”
Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard and Beal, the franchise cornerstone, were more than happy to let Dinwiddie know just how much he was wanted during free agency. Now Coach Wes Unseld Jr. has been added to the list of Washington figures who make sure the point guard knows his worth.
At 6-foot-5, Dinwiddie is an able scorer whose bread and butter is driving to the rim. He’s elite in isolation possessions, ranking among the top 15 in the league in his last healthy season, during which he averaged a career high in points (20.6) and assists (6.8) for the Nets.
Unseld likes that he’s a cerebral player, and during training camp, Dinwiddie has said he has used these early days to study his teammates so he can mold his game to their needs.
“He’s a very dynamic offensive player,” Unseld said. “He’s shown, it’s something you probably aren’t aware of because you haven’t seen him in a while, but he’s a very good playmaker.”
Dinwiddie knows exactly how he wants to repay Washington this season for all its TLC.
“It’s about, like, proving the Wizards right more than anything. When somebody pays you, especially coming off an injury, even if you feel like you deserve it or are underpaid or whatever you want to call it because of the caliber of player that you feel like you are, the fact of the matter is you still haven’t played a minute post-ACL yet,” Dinwiddie said. “And they’ve taken a pretty large, big bet, not just on you as a player but also on you as somebody that can co-lead a franchise and help facilitate the elephant in the room, which is hopefully keeping our cornerstone [Beal] in the building.”
Beal, the all-star shooting guard whom the Wizards are trying to woo with an extension this month, came up frequently in Dinwiddie’s first meeting with reporters Monday.
Both guards are the same age and had a good foundation for a relationship after coming up together in basketball.
Dinwiddie’s focus as he gets to know the team is figuring out how he can best help Beal and the rest of Washington’s roster — though he knows for the shooting guard, that just means finding the most efficient path to getting the heck out of the way.
“I'd rather adapt to [my teammates], in a lot of ways, than have them adapt to me,” Dinwiddie said. “Because I'm going to have enough possessions where I'm going to be able to get aggressive and get selfish in certain moments. Everybody's not going to have that opportunity.”
If Dinwiddie achieves his stated goals and gets the Wizards on the road to being “a staple in the NBA,” then, perhaps, he will devote some focus to his other love that has made him something of a fascination in the league: cryptocurrency.
The point guard doesn’t just spend some of his free time crushing crypto podcasts. He founded a company last year called Calaxy — that’s a portmanteau of “creator” and “galaxy” — a mobile app that allows users to sell blockchain-backed tokens.
He said the company tried to buy the sponsored jersey patches on the Wizards’ uniforms this year but was rebuffed because the NBA doesn’t allow players doing business with teams or ownership. (Or, according to Dinwiddie, “NBA be hatin'.”)
But even in a city teeming with power brokers who might be willing to chat crypto with the new point guard in town, Dinwiddie made his first priority clear.
“Quite honestly, people wouldn’t even care about my affinity for cryptocurrency and other stuff if I wasn’t a basketball player and a high level one at that. . . . It’s a lot more fun to say like, ‘Skills challenge winner or potential all-star does this crazy crypto thing’ than like, ‘Hey, five-point-a-game dude has a side business.’ It just doesn’t have the same ring to it. So, you know, if you do your job, we get Brad to sign the [contract extension], we go to playoffs. Yeah. Maybe I’ll go talk to Biden,” Dinwiddie said, before grinning. “Tax laws too, boy, you tryin’ to kill me! Move to Puerto Rico, folks.”