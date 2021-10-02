This year’s much-anticipated, newly neutral meeting between No. 4 Stone Bridge and No. 14 Broad Run didn’t resemble Friday night lights. It was its own Saturday night show.
In front of a sold-out crowd of 5,500 fans at Segra Field in Leesburg, the Bulldogs became the star, pounding the Spartans, 64-7, in the latest and grandest rendition of Loudoun County’s best rivalry.
“It was a crazy atmosphere, and we were ready for it,” Bulldogs senior quarterback Jacob Thomas said. “We loved it all, and we loved how we played tonight.”
Saturday was the first time this annual rivalry game — called the Battle of the ’Burn because both schools are in Ashburn — has been played on a neutral field. The teams have faced off 18 times, with the first matchup coming in 2001, shortly after Stone Bridge opened.
After Saturday, the Bulldogs lead the all-time series 14-4. Saturday’s win was the most lopsided for either team.
Broad Run Coach Matt Griffis said the idea to move the game to a larger venue started forming “mid-pandemic, when we had nothing to do.” The schools intended for the 2021 game to be a special celebration of these neighboring schools and the community they represent.
“We can all try to downplay it, but this game is important to the kids, and it’s important to the community,” Stone Bridge Coach Mickey Thompson said. “I really love the atmosphere of a game like this.”
Both teams entered 5-0, having trounced most early-season opponents by wide margins. But it was Stone Bridge that looked dominant from the start, taking advantage of two early Broad Run fumbles to jump out to a quick and commanding 21-0 lead.
Thomas, who took over at quarterback this fall after playing safety and wide receiver last spring, was a force under center. He finished with five touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.
“He’s not even really a quarterback; this guy is going to college for safety,” junior wide receiver Zeke Wimbush, who caught three of those touchdowns, said with a laugh. “He’s just an amazing player.”
Last spring, the Bulldogs capped a shortened spring campaign by winning the second state title in program history with a thrilling, last-second victory over Highland Springs. But the program didn’t have to worry about a championship hangover, as it returned just two players on each side of the ball.
The Stone Bridge team that came bursting out of its tunnel to thunderous applause Saturday seemed more than ready for this stage and this game.
“It feels cool to be a part of something like this,” Thomas said. “They beat us two years ago, so I had never beaten Broad Run. Feels good to blow them out like that.”
