The Falcons are in their first season under Coach Arthur Smith, who was the mastermind behind the Tennessee Titans’ second-ranked offense last season. Now, in Atlanta, Ron Rivera said he sees Smith trying to implement his philosophy of tough, physical football with the way the team has played. But Atlanta has some ways to go.
“I think that we’re growing towards who we want to become,” quarterback Matt Ryan said Wednesday of the Falcons’ offense. “We’re not there. We got a lot of work, a lot of hard work in front of us to get there, but we’re working towards that.”
A closer look at the numbers shows the Falcons’ offense is struggling in three areas that Washington’s defense is also struggling in — third downs, first-quarter scoring differential and penalties.
Washington has allowed opponents to convert 58.7 percent of third downs, which ranks 31st in the league. But the Falcons have struggled to stay on the field, only converting 33.3 percent of their third downs (tied for 25th) through three contests.
Safety Kamren Curl said Washington has to be more aggressive on third down and dictate the game.
“You can’t really be too cautious on third down,” Curl said. “You got to just take a shot and make a play. But I feel like we’re going to get there.”
Atlanta’s offense also has struggled to open games, having scored only three points in the opening quarter, and has played from behind for most of the first three games. Washington has given up opening-drive touchdowns in all three games this season.
And both teams have struggled with penalties. The Falcons have committed 24, 16 of them on the offense, while Washington’s defense has committed nine of the team’s 23 penalties — six of which have resulted in first downs.
Curl said Washington’s defense has too much talent not to get things turned around. Linebacker Cole Holcomb had a similar message, adding it took time for the defense to gel last season.
“We got to start from the bottom of the mountain again, work our way up,” Holcomb said. “We got hit in the mouth, and now we're going to respond.”
Washington’s offense is also focused on limiting mistakes after last week’s performance. The offense had three turnovers in Sunday’s loss — a Logan Thomas fumble on the second drive and two Taylor Heinicke interceptions — but hopes to learn from the mistakes and improve this week.
Heinicke said he wanted a few throws back after looking at the game film against the Bills. Terry McLaurin added that he feels the wide receivers could have capitalized on opportunities and helped Heinicke more. Ultimately, McLaurin wants the offense to play with more urgency, he said.
“I think that’s one of the biggest things that’s kind of hurting us offensively because you can’t quite get into a rhythm when you’re having penalties and turnovers,” McLaurin said. “So I think that’s one of our main focuses is just to take care of the football and play in a cleaner game because then you give yourself a better chance to win the game.”
Taylor Heinicke’s second career road start will have some familiar faces in the stands. Heinicke, who grew up in the Atlanta area, said he bought 10 tickets for family members and some close friends. But the Falcons and Collins Hill High, which Heinicke attended, are teaming up to offer cheaper tickets to Collins Hill alumni.
Heinicke’s high school coaches will be in attendance as well as his trainers, whom he visits every offseason in Georgia. For Heinicke, it will be meaningful to play in front of them.
“They’re a big part of who I am today and, you know, why I’m here,” Heinicke said. “So it will be really cool to go out there, hopefully put on a good show and go get a win.”
Injury report: Barring any setbacks, wide receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) will play Sunday after he missed the first three weeks on injured reserve. Rivera said the team plans to incorporate Samuel into the game plan but will be smart with the number of reps he gets as coaches ease him back into action.
Washington will be without rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (concussion) and has two players, Matt Ioannidis (knee) and Antonio Gibson (shin), listed as questionable. The Falcons have ruled out defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (ankle) and wideout Russell Gage (ankle).