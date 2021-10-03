The Orioles will pick first overall in the 2022 MLB draft barring a change in how the order is determined with a new collective bargaining agreement. The current deal expires Dec. 1.
Sunday’s game represented Baltimore’s most significant chance to play spoiler in a final month that has featured numerous opportunities. Each of the AL East’s other four teams entered Sunday having won 90 games, and had the Orioles prevented Toronto from securing its 91st, they would have eliminated the Blue Jays from playoff contention. Instead, Toronto completed a season-ending sweep that temporarily kept it in the playoff hunt. But the Blue Jays were eliminated when the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees both won Sunday.
Like much of the season, Baltimore’s pitching let it down Sunday. The Orioles’ collective ERA of 5.85 is the third highest of any pitching staff since World War II. In the 60 years that MLB seasons have featured 162 games, only two teams have been outscored by more than the 297 runs Baltimore has. Their 258 home runs allowed are tied for the fifth most in league history, with the 2019 team’s 305 holding the record.
“I think for us to compete in this division, we’re going to have to improve on the mound, period,” Hyde said before the game. “We just have had a tough time pitching the last three years, trying to stay in games.”
They were out of Sunday’s practically immediately. The Blue Jays pounced early and never relented, knocking Baltimore starter Bruce Zimmermann from the game in the first inning. Toronto then tagged each of the first three Baltimore relievers for multiple runs. Toronto leadoff man George Springer homered on Zimmermann’s fourth pitch, walked and scored when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went deep in the second, then hit a grand slam in the third.
Baltimore pieced together a handful of runs, with Tyler Nevin belting a 442-foot solo shot for his first career home run. Yet at one point in the middle innings, a “Let’s go, Nationals” chant broke out in Rogers Centre’s left field stands, fans’ attention shifting to other games with the result they needed seemingly secured in front of them. The call returned around the stadium in the ninth, with Boston and Washington tied late before the Red Sox won.
Baltimore went 20-56 against teams in the AL East, which has only gotten stronger during Hyde’s three-year tenure guiding the major league team during this organizational rebuild with the Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees and Red Sox moving on to the playoffs. He has often said he was aware this process would be a challenge when he was hired but admitted Sunday “until you’re sitting in the chair, you don’t know how hard it’s going to be.”
“These four teams in this division aren’t going anywhere,” Hyde said. “They’re extremely talented. Three of them have huge payrolls. And we just need to continue to get better. It’s not a lightswitch, throw-a-ton-of-money-in-one-year situation. It’s a total process, and I know that’s a buzzword, but that really is what it is. It’s a process that takes a little while, and it probably takes longer in this division because of who you’re facing 80 games of your 162.”
— Baltimore Sun