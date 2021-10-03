The Red Sox couldn’t afford to lose anyone, either, but shortly after Urshela tumbled in New York, Martinez was met by trainers on his way out to right field in Washington. Were the game being played in an AL ballpark, like most Red Sox games, Martinez would probably have been serving as the designated hitter. But because the Red Sox ended their season in a NL park, he had to play the outfield. Martinez stayed in the game, but was pinch hit for an inning later, a reminder of the wide range of details that can alter fates when the season funnels to one frantic afternoon.