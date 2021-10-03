The scoreboard in right field would soon relay scores from New York and Toronto and Seattle, all of which could determine the fates of teams playing here and elsewhere, any of which could reroute the others’ charter planes to previously unexpected places. But no one could make any plans until 3 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, when all 15 games across the league began. And until that time, the usual baseball ways persisted, with players mulling around and the grounds crew watering the deserted warning track to limit the dust.
When that dust finally settled, it revealed former National Kyle Schwarber with his arms spread wide at home plate at Nationals Park, welcoming Rafael Devers after Devers hit a two-run homer to break a tie in the ninth — a homer that secured the Red Sox a berth in the AL wild-card game against the New York Yankees.
Sunday began with more possibilities than most — 16, to be exact, in the AL alone — the kind of day contenders spend waiting for the dust to swirl, then settle, hoping their chances will be intact when it does. The AL division winners were set when the day began, but the Red Sox, Yankees, Blue Jays and Mariners were all within a game of the two available wild-card spots.
Had either the Yankees or Red Sox stumbled Sunday, they would have had to face the Blue Jays, who blew out the Orioles in a must-win game. But both the Yankees and the Red Sox rode late heroics to much-needed wins. They will play each other in a traditional wild-card game at Fenway Park on Tuesday night — an outcome that seemed as natural in hindsight as it seemed unlikely in the moment.
For the Red Sox, having something to play for on the final day of the season constitutes a bonus. When the season began, they were supposed to be a year or two away from legitimate contention. If the San Francisco Giants, who clinched the National League West title Sunday, are this season’s most stunning start-up, the Red Sox are a close second.
Boston began the season with the stated goal of, as President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom put it in February, “seeing that next core.” He acknowledged the possibility that he may need to wipe the champagne from his eyes to see it, but the obvious implication was that champagne showers were likely to be years away, not months. As it happened, the champagne showers came Sunday, and more could be on the way.
But for a team staging a remodel, Boston began the season with a uniquely solid foundation. J.D. Martinez seemed certain to bounce back from his subpar 2020 season, and he did. Xander Bogaerts and Devers became the most potent left side in the majors by combined on-base-plus-slugging — even better than the more highly touted (and compensated) duo of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.
They pitched enough to linger in the mighty but mercurial AL East, though their numbers never exactly blew anyone away. But by the time their ace Chris Sale stormed back from Tommy John surgery late in the season, the only number that mattered was their record, which was good enough to have them seated firmly in the second wild-card spot, decidedly in the mix, and suddenly reinforced.
Sale started Sunday’s game, an ideal scenario for Boston. He was matched against Nationals rookie Joan Adon, who was making his first major league start, also ideal for the Red Sox. So naturally, it was Sale yelling into his glove and slumping off the mound in the third inning, having allowed back-to-back doubles in the second and walked in a run in the third.
By the time he left the game, the Blue Jays had a big lead on the Orioles and the Mariners were trailing. The Yankees were locked in a scoreless duel with the Rays. Ninety minutes into the last day of the season, the only thing that was clear was that the Blue Jays would slide into a tie for a wild-card spot if New York or Boston stumbled.
The Yankees did stumble, in a manner of speaking, when shortstop Gio Urshela hurtled toward the visitors’ dugout in pursuit of a pop-up, then fell down the stairs at full speed. He made the catch of the season in a scoreless game — the kind of play that always seems to become a pivot point on days like this. But the Yankees, who placed infielder DJ LeMahieu on the disabled list early Sunday, couldn’t afford to lose another infielder. And when Urshela left the game a few innings later, the Yankees still hadn’t scored. Their game with the Rays remained scoreless into the bottom of the ninth.
The Red Sox couldn’t afford to lose anyone, either, but shortly after Urshela tumbled in New York, Martinez was met by trainers on his way out to right field in Washington. Were the game being played in an AL ballpark, like most Red Sox games, Martinez would probably have been serving as the designated hitter. But because the Red Sox ended their season in a NL park, he had to play the outfield. Martinez stayed in the game, but was pinch-hit for an inning later, a reminder of the wide range of details that can alter fates when the season funnels to one frantic afternoon.
Details like those have influenced so many fates this season. Who knows what the Blue Jays might have been if they had been allowed to play a full slate of home games in Toronto instead of splitting time between Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo, because of Canada’s coronavirus restrictions?
Then again, who knows how many fewer home runs stars like Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. might have hit this year if they hadn’t played in a cozy spring training stadium to start the season. Guerrero Jr. hit his 48th homer as the Blue Jays piled on the Orioles on Sunday afternoon. He has shown no indications of needing any help.
Coronavirus nearly undid the Red Sox, too. Beginning in late August, they endured the longest and most prolific outbreak of any team this season, a reminder that their greatest weakness entering the postseason may be the fact that their team has not reached the 85 percent vaccination threshold at which teams relax virus protocols — and relax, somewhat, about the possibility of debilitating outbreaks.
But the Red Sox survived that outbreak in September, and they survived a four-run deficit Sunday. Even without Martinez, Boston staged a three-run rally in the seventh capped by an Alex Verdugo double that left Bogaerts and Devers skipping for joy around home plate.
About a half-hour later, Aaron Judge hit a dribbler past the mound that scored the decisive run of the Yankees’ game against the Rays. Whatever happened in Toronto or Seattle or Washington, the Yankees’ fate was set. The dust had begun to settle. The Red Sox just needed to decide where they would be headed when it did.
And when Devers hit that Kyle Finnegan fastball out to center, the decision was made. They would head home to Boston for a date with the Yankees on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, where the dust will start swirling all over again.