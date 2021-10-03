“I’ve given this game everything I can as a player and I have no regrets. I’m just at a time in my life where being home with my family and moving forward ... it’s time. And I’m very happy that I’ve had this opportunity here for the last couple weeks to see what being on the staff side is like. Hopefully next year, I’ll continue to do something along those lines and see what happens going forward. But again, just want to thank everybody, especially the Nationals, that have given me a home. It’s been amazing.”
Snyder, 34, was a first-round pick for the Baltimore Orioles in 2005, selected as a high school catcher out of Westfield. He appeared in 122 games for five major league teams: the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. His last game in the majors came with the Rays in 2018, and he finished with nine homers, 14 doubles and a career batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .240/.276/.455 in 211 plate appearances.
And in the last five years, Snyder had been a regular presence in the Nationals’ system. He clubbed 31 homers for the Class AAA Fresno Grizzlies in 2019. This season, he was a veteran leader for the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, hitting 12 homers and filling a variety of positions. In all, he played 1,374 minor league games. He knows a bit about the grind.
“So I’ve thought that I wanted to retire for a couple years," Snyder explained. “As my kids got older and I was away, it got harder and harder, and I had that exact conversation with my father, who played, and he’s like: ‘Hey, you’re going to think that you want to quit. But when you really know you’re done, you’ll know.’
“And I literally had a conversation with my wife and told her I don’t have the love and the passion for playing. It started to become harder on my body and mentally and being away from family. I knew that that was it. That night, I got a text from Ryan Zimmerman.”
This was in late August. Brett Austin, a former bullpen catcher with the Nationals, had left to take an assistant coaching job at North Carolina State, his alma mater. So Zimmerman thought of Snyder, who was drafted as a catcher, and the rest of the team approved.
During the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nationals asked Snyder to catch Stephen Strasburg’s bullpen sessions in Virginia. From there, Snyder requested a chance to contribute as a catcher, and did so during summer training ahead of the 2020 season. Then he signed another minor league deal with Washington that included an invite to the most recent spring training. He was listed as a catcher, appeared in a few games behind the plate and did the same for Rochester, getting back to his roots.
His answer to Zimmerman was a no-brainer. During a road trip to Milwaukee, he joined the Nationals as a taxi squad bullpen catcher. He’s been with the club ever since.
“People always ask, like, ‘Why are you in professional baseball?’ ” Snyder said. “Is it to make $100 million? Is it to play forever? And I think when Zim texted me, and then finding out that when he asked the guys on the team bus they pretty much all stood up to say they would want me to be a part of it, I feel like that’s the culmination of why I have done this for so long. For me, it meant more than anything I’ve ever done playing in the game, just to have them respect me. That was incredible.”
In the short-term future, Snyder is excited about spending time with his wife, Lindsey, and their two kids: Kinsle, who turns 8 this month, and 5-year-old Bowen. Beyond that, he has enjoyed his new role with the Nationals, catching bullpens, throwing batting practice and doing whatever else is needed. If he is in their plans, he’d like to be back.
One hot afternoon in September, Snyder tossed a round of BP and walked off the field with a smile. Dave Martinez, Washington’s manager, called his name and asked if he liked throwing to hitters. Snyder answered without breaking stride.
“Favorite part of my day, skip,” he said. “I’m out here with the best players in the world.”