“People always ask, like, ‘Why are you in professional baseball?’ ” Snyder said. “Is it to make $100 million? Is it to play forever? And I think when Zim texted me, and then finding out that when he asked the guys on the team bus they pretty much all stood up to say they would want me to be a part of it, I feel like that’s the culmination of why I have done this for so long. For me, it meant more than anything I’ve ever done playing in the game, just to have them respect me. That was incredible.”