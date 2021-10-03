Brady’s arrival with the Buccaneers at their hotel Saturday in nearby Providence, R.I., made the local news. A man in the lobby bar of a hotel near Boston’s Logan Airport ruminated loudly on the maneuverings between Brady, Belichick and Kraft that led to Brady’s exit: “Tom actually wanted to stay! And you know Robert wanted that!” Similar conversations undoubtedly were being conducted throughout the region. Kraft told Boston’s NBC10 on Saturday’s eve of the game: “We’re going to have some fun.”