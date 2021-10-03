Quarterback Tom Brady makes his highly anticipated on-field return to Foxborough, Mass. as his current team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, faces his former team, the New England Patriots, at Gillette Stadium on “Sunday Night Football." Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know

  • Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
  • When: 8:20 p.m. Eastern time
  • How to watch: The game broadcast is on NBC. Streaming options include Peacock and FuboTV.