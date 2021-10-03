All around the land, key voices spoke broken records about needing to clear up things. Coach Chip Kelly at UCLA: “We’ve got to clear that up.” Fisher at Texas A&M: “We’re an inch or two short.” Mario Cristobal at Oregon: “We were one first down away from taking the air out of the ball.” Quarterback Anthony Brown of Oregon: “A team as good as ours can’t make mistakes like this.” Orgeron at LSU: “We’ve got to find a way to do it [run the ball].” A mopey Coach Dan Mullen at Florida, to a question about whether his offense sputtered and his wiles got out-wiled: “No. Three hundred eighty-two yards. I guess that’s sputtering. We had 382, they had 211 yards. I wouldn’t think that would be the case.”