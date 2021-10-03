It also made the last mad brushstroke of a gorgeous mess of a Saturday that seemed to shout something. Chaos, college football’s longtime friend, seems to be making a rally after some years when it waned as a sport went top-heavy, the same old great programs hogging all the attention and most of the playoff spots. Now comes a season that has felt mad enough already that, for the first time since Sept. 20, 2014, when we were all so much younger, Clemson has two regular-season losses (as of Sept. 25).
Now Fresno State had won at UCLA (Sept. 18) but not at Hawaii (Oct. 2), just as Oregon had won impossibly at Ohio State (Sept. 11) but not at Stanford (Oct. 2). UCLA had gotten walloped 42-23 at home by Arizona State (Oct. 2) after having walloped LSU (Sept. 4). LSU had gone on to win well at Mississippi State (Sept. 25) but then had gone home to lose 24-19 to Auburn (Oct. 2), which had looked rudderless enough that people yammered over Coach Bryan Harsin’s future even as he’s barely had a present.
It’s his first year. It’s practically his first month.
Continuing: Mississippi State, having lost at home to LSU as stated (Sept. 25), went to Texas A&M and won 26-22 (Oct. 2), as 87,793 took in that football depression known as the loss-clinching safety at the outset of the would-be, game-winning drive. That meant Texas A&M had taken a one-month ride from giddiness over its near-playoff season last year, and hope over its No. 6 preseason ranking, and chatter over the 2021 College Football Playoff, to Coach Jimbo Fisher fielding a question about whether this quashes the big dream already.
“It probably does,” he told reporters in College Station, “and you don’t worry about it. You play the next game. You set goals at the beginning of the year, and then you look at the end of the year if you get your goals.”
For such routine tasks, they pay such lavish sums.
Now Texas A&M will welcome to town No. 1 Alabama, which did need Florida’s missed extra point and a squelched two-point conversion to escape Gainesville (Sept. 18), after which Florida went to Kentucky (Oct. 2) with a ranking of No. 10, but suffered a first loss, 20-13, there in 35 years, so long ago that the Kentucky broadcast dug up the bygone, beautiful sound of the late, great broadcaster Cawood Ledford calling the 10-3 win of 1986, as if to soothe those driving the nighttime highways.
Back in the future here, the Wildcats had the maddest touchdown, when a great defensive end (Josh Paschal) blocked a field goal that a linebacker (Trevin Wallace) returned for a 76-yard touchdown, after which a defensive coordinator (Brad White) said of Paschal, “He’s an absolute war daddy.”
This happened one week after Florida (3-2) had handled long-hapless Tennessee (Sept. 25), but then long-hapless Tennessee had gone to Missouri (Oct. 2) and had gotten 62-24 happy all of a sudden. Tennessee, of course, had hired the coach from UCF (Josh Heupel), which had hired the fired coach from Auburn (Gus Malzahn), and here’s where we dig into the Saturday (Oct. 2) to mention that UCF fell to …
… the U.S. Naval Academy.
Meanwhile Auburn, which had fired Malzahn and hired Harsin all the way from Boise, felt suddenly happy itself, with the half-forgotten quarterback Bo Nix steering two fourth-quarter drives (of 80 and 92 yards) after running around the premises on a wacko scramble late in the second quarter, in order to heave a well-directed 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tyler Fromm as Fromm streaked near the goal line.
That, in turn, threw some of the restless minds addled with the joys and strains of LSU football into wondering about the future of Coach Ed Orgeron, who just 21 months ago won arguably the greatest national championship in college football history. There once was a coach who won a national championship (2010) and got sacked 25 crumbling games later, and that guy coached Auburn, and now some of the 97,717 who walked out bummed from LSU’s Colosseum of a stadium might just want Orgeron (8-7 since the glory of January 2020) to break Gene Chizik’s 21st-century record.
All around the land, key voices spoke broken records about needing to clear up things. Coach Chip Kelly at UCLA: “We’ve got to clear that up.” Fisher at Texas A&M: “We’re an inch or two short.” Mario Cristobal at Oregon: “We were one first down away from taking the air out of the ball.” Quarterback Anthony Brown of Oregon: “A team as good as ours can’t make mistakes like this.” Orgeron at LSU: “We’ve got to find a way to do it [run the ball].” A mopey Coach Dan Mullen at Florida, to a question about whether his offense sputtered and his wiles got out-wiled: “No. Three hundred eighty-two yards. I guess that’s sputtering. We had 382, they had 211 yards. I wouldn’t think that would be the case.”
Herm Edwards at Arizona State: “We know how to put ourselves in a deficit at times; we’ve got to figure that out.”
And Edwards won, behind quarterback Jayden Daniels, for a 4-1 team that would be spotless had it not dared to go into LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo where it lost 27-17 to BYU (Sept. 18). Now there’s big hope and big talk of the big playoff at both BYU (5-0) and Cincinnati (4-0) which, of course, just felled Notre Dame at Notre Dame.
Those places get a lot of happy right about now, and if one focuses on the misery because the misery is so irresistible, one can miss the happiness. One can miss Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops saying, “I’m happy for our fan base. We’ve been tormented” — with a truer statement seldom uttered given all the REM losses to teams such as Florida.
One can miss the happy at Stanford, a place that lost its happy through recent years (4-8 in 2019, 4-2 in a sorely limited 2020). With a tying touchdown on an untimed down and a winning touchdown on a thrilling overtime lunge across the line by receiver John Humphreys, Stanford pulled what might be the upset of the season (over Oregon) if the team it beat (Oregon) hadn’t pulled the upset of the season (at Ohio State).
Coach David Shaw, that long-standing monument to know-how and toughness and decency and goodness out west, said, “We’ve been close, trying to get to where we’re playing our best.” And linebacker Gabe Reid said, “We’re on Cloud Nine. Just pure joy.” It goes to show that if you keep being close, you might just get happy, with the renewed help of the gift of chaos.