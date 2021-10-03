Washington lost 3-1, with Samsonov allowing three goals on 31 shots.
“At this point in camp when guys have been on the ice for a while, and something happens, I think you proceed with caution and that is where we are at right now,” Laviolette said. “He was able to finish the game. It is not something that happened after the game when he got in there, something just popped up for him and I think as we come in today, reevaluate it and hopefully we will assess things tomorrow and see where he is at.”
The 24-year-old Russian also faced nine rounds of a practice shootout after the game. This season, the NHL decided that during the preseason, teams can hold “practice shootouts” if games end in regulation. The shootout does not count toward the final score. Samsonov stopped eight of nine shootout attempts from the Flyers. He appeared to get up slowly after the Flyers’ first and second shootout attempts, but stayed in for its entirety.
Samsonov had previously played the third period of Wednesday’s preseason game against New Jersey and the subsequent practice shootout.
The injury, while its severity is unclear, is an early setback for a player looking to bounce back after an inconsistent 2020-21 season that was highlighted with two stints on the coronavirus list and a double-overtime gaffe in the postseason. Samsonov signed a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason.
Samsonov said he was 100 percent healthy coming into training camp. He spent some time back in his hometown in Russia training with the local team as well as seeing a mental concentration coach and adjusting his diet.
Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek are set to make up the Capitals’ goalie tandem to start the season. Vanecek is scheduled to play all three periods of Monday’s preseason tilt against New Jersey at the Prudential Center. If Samsonov’s injury lingers, the team’s next goaltender on the depth chart is either Zach Fucale or Pheonix Copley. Laviolette declined to say which had the edge on Sunday.
