“At this point in camp, when guys have been on the ice for a while and something happens, I think you proceed with caution, and that is where we are at right now,” Laviolette said. “He was able to finish the game. It is not something that happened after the game when he got in there; something just popped up for him, and I think as we come in today, reevaluate it and hopefully we will assess things [Monday] and see where he is at.”
The 24-year-old Russian also faced nine rounds of a practice shootout after the game. This preseason, the NHL is allowing teams to practice the tiebreaker if the game ends in regulation. (The shootout does not count toward the final score.) Samsonov stopped eight of nine shootout attempts by the Flyers. He appeared to get up slowly after the first and second shootout attempts but stayed in for its entirety.
Samsonov previously played the third period of Wednesday’s preseason game against New Jersey and a subsequent shootout.
The injury could be an early setback for a player looking to bounce back after an inconsistent 2020-21 season that included two stints on the NHL’s coronavirus protocols list and a double-overtime gaffe in the postseason. Samsonov signed a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason.
Samsonov said he was 100 percent healthy coming into training camp. He spent time in his hometown in Russia training with the local team as well as seeing a mental concentration coach and adjusting his diet.
Samsonov and Vitek Vanecek are slated to be the Capitals’ goalie tandem to start the season. Vanecek is scheduled to play all three periods of Monday’s preseason game against New Jersey at Prudential Center in Newark. If Samsonov’s injury lingers, the Capitals’ next goaltenders are Zach Fucale and Pheonix Copley. Laviolette declined to say Sunday which has the edge.
