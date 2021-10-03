0-3 Indianapolis needs a win, and the same can probably be said for any fantasy players who used a first-round pick on Jonathan Taylor. Despite being perfectly healthy and productive when he has gotten the ball, Taylor sits just 29th among RBs in half-PPR. A big part of the problem is that he hasn’t gotten the ball enough, particularly last week, when he had just 10 carries and 11 touches while the Colts were losing to Tennessee. Fellow RB Nyheim Hines was recently given a solid contract extension and is not going away, but one can only hope that the Indy staff realizes its best offense is one that feeds Taylor early and often.