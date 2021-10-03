Follow along for live updates and highlights from around the league.
What you need to know
Trevon Diggs is turning around the Cowboys’ defense
Entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Trevon Diggs is the first Dallas Cowboys cornerback to start a season with interceptions in three straight games since Everson Walls in 1985, and he has the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade of any defensive back this season. His play has helped the 2-1 Cowboys look much more threatening on defense, just a year after that unit set a franchise record for points allowed.
Diggs, a second-year player out of Alabama, shut down Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Monday night in the Cowboys’ 41-21 win over their division rival, limiting his former college teammate to three catches for 28 yards.
Diggs won’t have the advantage of familiarity Sunday, when the 3-0 Panthers visit Dallas and bring a talented trio of wide receivers in D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. Diggs will probably be asked to spend some time shadowing Moore, who, like Diggs’s older brother, Stefon, was a feared weapon at Maryland before entering the NFL. To judge from Trevon Diggs’s Week 1 outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he picked off Tom Brady and hounded Mike Evans into just 24 yards on three scoreless catches, Moore will have quite the challenge of his own.
Robert Kraft has one word to describe Tom Brady’s return
From the moment Tom Brady left New England for Tampa Bay, the anticipation for one future Patriots game has loomed and, last May, it became a firm date when the NFL schedule was released.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft used a three-letter word to describe his team’s Oct. 3 home game against Brady’s Buccaneers: “fun.”
“We should have a fun night,” Kraft said in May. He didn’t deviate from that on the eve of the game Saturday, telling fans as he posed for photos, “We’re going to have some fun.”
Kraft often said that he looked on Brady, who played in New England for 20 years, as a son and he added, “Excited to have him. He’s a great guy, and he did so much for us. I love him.”
49ers’ Jimmie Ward not fined by NFL for hit on Packers’ Davante Adams
The NFL did not fine San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward for his hit on Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams during the Packers’ victory last Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif.
Jon Runyan, the league’s vice president of policy and rules administration, reviewed the play and opted not to fine Ward because the initial area of contact was not to the head and neck area, according to a person familiar with the NFL’s review.
Ward was not penalized on the play, although some observers contended at the time that it was an illegal hit to the head of a receiver in a defenseless position.
By rule, a forcible hit to the head or neck area of a defenseless player is a penalty, even if the initial contact is below the neck. Incidental contact by the helmet or face mask while making a conventional tackle is not a penalty. The judgment of the on-field official was that Ward’s hit fell into the category of incidental contact, according to the person with knowledge of the league’s review.
Adams remained down on the field temporarily following the hit and then was taken to the medical tent on the Packers’ sideline and examined. He returned to the game soon thereafter, after being cleared, and made some key catches down the stretch. The Packers prevailed, 30-28, on a field goal by kicker Mason Crosby as time expired.
Adams said after the game that he’d taken the brunt of the contact to his chest. He initially was having trouble breathing but he had no concussion symptoms, he said. The NFL said later it was satisfied that the concussion protocols had been followed properly.
Saints host Giants in first post-Ida game at Superdome
The Saints are back in New Orleans and play Sunday at the Caesars Superdome for the first time this season.
They host the New York Giants at 1 p.m. Eastern time.
It is the Saints’ first game in New Orleans since Hurricane Ida. They canceled their preseason finale and relocated to the Dallas area. Their opening regular season game was played in Jacksonville, Fla., and the Saints played on the road as scheduled in Week 2 at Carolina and last Sunday at New England.
They returned to New Orleans following the victory over the Patriots and practiced last week at their training facility in Metairie, La.
A place in NFL history looms for Andy Reid
Andy Reid has the chance to solidify one significant part of his NFL legacy when his Kansas City Chiefs play in Philadelphia, where he coached the Eagles for 14 seasons.
With a win, he would become the first head coach in NFL history to win 100 games (including the playoffs) with two teams. Reid downplayed the significance of the matchup of 1-2 teams, joking of his former residence, “There wasn’t a cheesesteak there that I didn’t like.”
Reid, who became the Chiefs coach in 2013, led both teams to Super Bowls, going 1-2 with Kansas City winning after the 2019 regular season. His teams have made frequent appearances in the NFC and AFC championship games, with the Eagles advancing to the NFC title game four times (winning once) and the Chiefs advancing to the AFC championship game the past three years (winning twice).
“I know how well respected he is around the city and how good of a football coach he is,” Coach Nick Sirianni told reporters last week. “I know that the building here still loves him and the media and everybody around here still admires him, as well they should.”
This is Reid’s third trip to Philly to coach against his former team and the Chiefs won both previous matchups. This 1-2 Chiefs team, last in the AFC West, needs a win and Reid briefly was hospitalized, reportedly for dehydration, after last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Reid told reporters he feels “great” and is at full strength as his team hopes to end a two-game losing streak.
“I loved my time in Philadelphia,” he said. “I think it’s a great city. I love the people and I love the organization there. I had a phenomenal 14 years. I mean, it was awesome. Do I look forward to coming back? I look forward to the game and the challenge of playing the Eagles. That’s really what it’s all about right now.”
What to watch for Sunday in fantasy football
Colts at Dolphins, 1 p.m.
0-3 Indianapolis needs a win, and the same can probably be said for any fantasy players who used a first-round pick on Jonathan Taylor. Despite being perfectly healthy and productive when he has gotten the ball, Taylor sits just 29th among RBs in half-PPR. A big part of the problem is that he hasn’t gotten the ball enough, particularly last week, when he had just 10 carries and 11 touches while the Colts were losing to Tennessee. Fellow RB Nyheim Hines was recently given a solid contract extension and is not going away, but one can only hope that the Indy staff realizes its best offense is one that feeds Taylor early and often.
So far, those who have him on their rosters have gotten many elements of the Will Fuller V Experience, including games missed because of suspension and for personal reasons, as well as a season debut that inevitably caused him a degree of injury. What Fuller managers haven’t gotten yet is the kind of blowup performance that makes him worth rostering, and a home date with the Colts, who are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points to WRs, seems like a good spot for just such an explosion.
Cardinals at Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona’s must-watch matchup with Los Angeles should provide the perfect showcase for QB Kyler Murray to get his MVP candidacy back on track after a somewhat underwhelming effort last week in Jacksonville. WR A.J. Green came up big there, giving him two straight productive outings, as did WR Christian Kirk, who has been scooped off numerous waiver wires.
Last week saw the pendulum in Seattle swing predictably back toward D.K. Metcalf after a dominant start for Tyler Lockett. Can the same happen in Los Angeles, or will Cooper Kupp continue to leave Robert Woods (not to mention almost every other fantasy WR) in the dust?
Steelers at Packers, 4:25 p.m.
Ben Roethlisberger: Kind of washed, or completely washed? These seem to be the only two options according to, well, pretty much everyone, which doesn’t sound like good news for Pittsburgh’s talented trio of WRs. However, as long as the Steelers remain among the league leaders in pass attempts, all of the team’s pass-catchers should be able to get by on volume. Of course, there’s volume, and then there’s the ridiculous number of targets RB Najee Harris got last week — 19 in all, which he turned into 14 catches for 102 yards. The rookie could be the biggest beneficiary of Roethlisberger’s late-career inability to drive the ball downfield.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling has emerged in the early going as Green Bay’s No. 2 option in the passing game, albeit with some missed connections between him and Aaron Rodgers. MVS has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring problem, though, which could give Robert Tonyan, currently 25th among fantasy TEs, a chance to get untracked a bit.
Taunting penalties were down in Week 3
Things have quieted down, at least temporarily, about taunting penalties in the NFL.
There were two taunting penalties called leaguewide in the Week 3 games, bringing the total for the season to 13.
That was after three were called in Week 1 and eight were called in Week 2.
The NFL Players Association and some other observers have been critical of the league’s approach to the issue. The calls came after the NFL’s competition committee, at the behest of its coaches’ subcommittee, made strict enforcement of the existing anti-taunting rule a point of officiating emphasis for this season.
Even amid the earlier mini-uproar, three people familiar with the situation said after Week 2 that the league had no plans to have the competition committee consider an in-season modification to enforcement of the rule.
NFL’s Week 4 arrives with still no coronavirus-related postponements
It’s the Sunday of Week 4 of the NFL season, and the league continues to avoid any coronavirus-related disruptions to its schedule thus far.
There were no major issues during the week to put any of Sunday’s game in doubt.
No games have been postponed or rescheduled to this point in the season.
And while there have been positive tests resulting in teams needing to make adjustments—like the New Orleans Saints being without eight assistant coaches for their Week 2 game at Carolina—there has been nothing as significant as, for example, the Denver Broncos being forced to play a game last season without any of the quarterbacks on their roster.