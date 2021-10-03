Follow along for live updates and highlights from around the league.
What you need to know
Davis Mills has passer rating of 0.0 late in second quarter at Buffalo
It has been a rough day so far for Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills.
Mills, a third-round draft choice out of Stanford who is making his second NFL start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor, has completed one of six passes for three yards. He has thrown an interception and has a passer rating of 0.0.
The Texans trail the Buffalo Bills, 13-0, late in the second quarter in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Good start for Justin Fields as Bears lead Lions, 14-0
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is off to a good start and the Chicago Bears lead the Detroit Lions, 14-0, in the second quarter at Soldier Field.
Fields has completed all four of his passes for 93 yards. Tailback David Montgomery has two rushing touchdowns for the Bears.
Fields completed only six of 20 passes for 68 yards in his first NFL start in the Bears’ loss last Sunday at Cleveland. Veteran Andy Dalton remains sidelined because of a knee injury. He’s on the inactive list for this game.
Patrick Mahomes goes bowling for a TD strike
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes treated the Lincoln Financial Field red zone like a bowling alley, improvising an underhanded pass for a touchdown in the first quarter.
The shovel pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire capped an eight-play, 77-yard drive that gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead.
Tom Brady has a video of his own (minus Adele)
Not to be outdone by Adele in NBC’s promo of his impossibly hyped return to New England, Tom Brady offered up a history-lesson video of his own about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game against the Patriots Sunday night.
Brady’s other team — the one that runs his social media accounts — put together the timeline under the simple headline “Homecoming” and, not surprisingly, it begins with that unfortunate image of the future Hall of Famer as a skinny, underappreciated quarterback prospect at the NFL draft in 2000.
Dak Prescott works a little magic with Ezekiel Elliott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned what looked for all the world like a loss of yardage into a gain with a nifty, last-second pass to Ezekiel Elliott as he was being brought down.
The play came on the Cowboys’ second possession of the game against the unbeaten Carolina Panthers. They drove 80 yards for a 1-yard touchdown run by Elliott, taking a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Richard Sherman is now expected to be active Sunday night for Bucs
Cornerback Richard Sherman just signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week but is expected to be active for Sunday night’s game at New England.
Coach Bruce Arians initially had been skeptical that Sherman would be a candidate to play this weekend, saying that scenario would require further injuries to the team’s secondary.
Those injuries have been accumulating. Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean are out. Carlton Davis could miss the game. He’s listed as questionable on the injury report after being downgraded Saturday.
Cornerback Pierre Desir was promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday. He could end up being a starter Sunday.
If Sherman plays in the game, it will be after only three days of practices with the Buccaneers.
NFL’s TV viewership is up this season, even before Bucs-Pats
The Buccaneers-Patriots game undoubtedly will draw a huge audience on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football.” Quarterback Tom Brady’s on-field return to Foxborough, Mass., makes for one of the most glamorous regular season games in recent NFL history, perhaps ever.
Even before that highly anticipated game, the NFL’s TV viewership is up significantly this season.
Through Week 3, NFL games were averaging 16.9 million viewers on TV and digital platforms. That was up 9 percent from last season, according to NFL Media.
NFL games are the 16 most-watched shows on TV since the start of the season Sept. 9.
Justin Fields to make second straight start for Bears
Rookie quarterback Justin Fields is set to make his second straight start for the Chicago Bears when they host the winless Detroit Lions at Soldier Field.
The Bears announced Saturday that they had downgraded Andy Dalton’s status on their injury report to doubtful because of his knee injury and that Fields would start this game.
Coach Matt Nagy had said during the week that all three Bears quarterbacks—Dalton, Fields and Nick Foles—were in the starting-quarterback mix. Fields had been plagued by thumb injury. But he practiced fully during the week and was not listed on the final injury report.
Fields and the Bears struggled mightily in Fields’s first NFL start last Sunday at Cleveland. Fields completed only six of 20 passes for 68 yards. He was sacked nine times and the Bears lost, 26-6. Much of the postgame criticism was directed at Nagy for the team’s offensive approach. Nagy has said that Dalton will regain the starting job when healthy.
The Bears face the Lions at 1 p.m. Eastern time Sunday.
Down-to-the-wire games have been commonplace this season
Week 4 of the NFL season began Thursday night in Cincinnati with what has been a regularity: a down-to-the-wire game.
The Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 24-21, Thursday with a 35-yard field goal by rookie kicker Evan McPherson as time expired.
It was the 12th time this season in which a team scored the winning points in the final minute of the fourth quarter or in overtime.
The 11 such games through the season’s first three weeks were tied for the second-most ever to that point in a season. It happened 12 times in the first three weeks of the 2013 season.
Packers give Aaron Jones’s jersey a place for his dad’s ashes
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will continue to keep his father’s memory close after the team’s equipment manager altered his jersey, adding a small pocket to hold the pendant that contains some of Alvin Jones Sr.'s ashes.
The small, football-shaped pendant slipped from around Jones’s neck during the Sept. 20 game against the Detroit Lions and later was found by Packers athletic trainer Bryan “Flea” Engel in the end zone at Lambeau Field. Jones had the ashes with him last Sunday, too, as the Packers beat the San Francisco 49ers.
Gordon “Red” Batty picked up needle and thread and added “a pocket right on the left side,” Jones said Friday, pointing to his heart. “So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it.”
Jones’s father died of covid-19 complications in April and, in the first home game since his death, it was important to his son to wear a chain with the pendant. Aaron Jones thought the chain had broken as he scored one of his four touchdowns in the win over the Lions. “If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would want me to lose it,” Jones said at the time, referring to the end zone, “so I know he’s smiling.”
Now, he plans to continue keeping the pendant close, but the 49ers game was the only one in which the pendant was close because he has not replaced the chain.
“I think it’s something I’ll continue to do, just keep my dad with me everywhere I go,” Jones said. “I wear it mostly at all time[s]. Gotta get a new chain so I haven’t been wearing it except for on Sundays, but I think it’s definitely something I’ll continue to do.”
Rob Gronkowski tells Fox he has a punctured lung, rib injuries
Tight end Rob Gronkowski won’t join quarterback Tom Brady in Sunday night’s homecoming game at New England because of injuries he suffered last week.
Gronkowski told Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer that he had suffered "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung” in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had downgraded Gronkowski’s status Saturday on their official injury report, listing him as out.
Gronkowski did not accompany the Buccaneers on their trip to New England for Sunday’s highly anticipated game against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Previous reports had indicated that he had rib fractures.
The Buccaneers also downgraded outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to out because of shoulder and hand injuries. Pierre-Paul likewise also was not on the trip, the team said.
Amid renewed Deshaun Watson trade speculation, Jacoby Brissett to make second start for Dolphins
Jacoby Brissett makes his second fill-in start Sunday for the Miami Dolphins in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, amid renewed speculation that the Dolphins could complete a trade with the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson.
Watson is set to be on the Texans’ game-day inactive list for a fourth straight week Sunday. Rookie Davis Mills makes his second start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor as the Texans play at Buffalo. Watson has not been put on paid administrative leave by the NFL via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list while he faces allegations of sexual misconduct in 22 active civil lawsuits filed by women.
Fox reported last Sunday that the Texans have become more receptive to the possibility of trading Watson.
Yet the Texans seemingly remain intent upon receiving a handsome package of draft choices if they’re going to part with Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection. The NFL’s trade deadline is Nov. 2. One issue for the Dolphins or any other team contemplating a potential trade for Watson is that the NFL could reconsider its stance and place Watson on paid leave if he’s traded to a team with immediate plans to put him on the field.
In addition, the league could place Watson on paid leave via the exempt list if he’s charged with a crime. A grand jury reportedly has been considering potential criminal charges. Watson has denied the allegations against him.
The Dolphins take a record of 1-2 into their game at home Sunday against the winless Indianapolis Colts. Tagovailoa is on the injured reserve list because of fractured ribs.
Eagles’ Lane Johnson out for ‘a personal matter’
Philadelphia Eagles offensive right tackle Lane Johnson was a surprise inactive shortly before kickoff of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Eagles said Johnson’s absence was due to a “personal matter.” His name had not appeared on the injury report and his loss is significant for an offensive line that has struggled. With Johnson out, the Eagles will have four backups along with center Jason Kelce.
Jordan Mailata, Isaac Seumalo, and Brandon Brooks had all been ruled out previously because of injuries. This will mark the third offensive line configuration for the Eagles in four games. Last season, they used 14 different combinations in 16 games.
Trevon Diggs is turning around the Cowboys’ defense
Entering Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Trevon Diggs is the first Dallas Cowboys cornerback to start a season with interceptions in three straight games since Everson Walls in 1985, and he has the highest Pro Football Focus coverage grade of any defensive back this season. His play has helped the 2-1 Cowboys look much more threatening on defense, just a year after that unit set a franchise record for points allowed.
Diggs, a second-year player out of Alabama, shut down Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith on Monday night in the Cowboys’ 41-21 win over their division rival, limiting his former college teammate to three catches for 28 yards.
Diggs won’t have the advantage of familiarity Sunday, when the 3-0 Panthers visit Dallas and bring a talented trio of wide receivers in D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. Diggs will probably be asked to spend some time shadowing Moore, who, like Diggs’s older brother, Stefon, was a feared weapon at Maryland before entering the NFL. To judge from Trevon Diggs’s Week 1 outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he picked off Tom Brady and hounded Mike Evans into just 24 yards on three scoreless catches, Moore will have quite the challenge of his own.