The NFL season rolls on with another full slate of games Sunday afternoon in Week 4. In the early window, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will go for their third consecutive win against the undefeated Carolina Panthers. In the late afternoon, Ben Roethlisberger and the slumping Pittsburgh Steelers will try to sort things out against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from around the league.