Jones’s father died of covid-19 complications in April and, in the first home game since his death, it was important to his son to wear a chain with the pendant. Aaron Jones thought the chain had broken as he scored one of his four touchdowns in the win over the Lions. “If there was any place to lose it, that’s where my dad would want me to lose it,” Jones said at the time, referring to the end zone, “so I know he’s smiling.”