Buccaneers at Patriots: Take it from Adele, this one has all the feels and has since the moment Brady packed up the family minivan and headed for Florida. This game is so loaded with baggage that it’s possible a Bill Belichick team looked past its Week 3 opponent. It’s also possible the Patriots are still struggling to find their identity and have a rookie quarterback chosen 184 draft spots higher than Brady was in 2000, not that Brady has a chip on his shoulder about that. It’s going to be tough for Jones to win if he has to pass the ball 51 times as he did in last week’s loss to New Orleans, completing 30 and throwing for a touchdown and three interceptions. The Buccaneers are reeling a bit after the Rams beat them up and took away their early-season designation as the NFC’s best team. Now the secondary is hurting, with the Bucs turning to Richard Sherman for help, and so is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is listed as doubtful to play. Brady has been sacked six times in the past two games and was the team’s leading rusher against the Rams, a clearly unsustainable situation. The advantage in familiarity here probably lies with Brady rather than Belichick, according to Brady’s coach of 20 years. “Certainly Tom has an intimate knowledge of everything that we do here, more than any other player in the league by far,” Belichick said. “So I’m sure he’ll use it to his advantage. I would expect him to.” There’s larger history at stake for Brady, who will try to join Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams. He is also 68 yards shy of topping Brees as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. “I’d be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game,” said Brees, who will be in the house as an NBC analyst. “Just go ahead and get it out of the way. ... Launch one to Mike Evans and let’s just be done with it.”