In Week 3 games, those quarterbacks were the gift that kept giving — to the other team. Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears and Mac Jones of the New England Patriots were winless — and are 1-9 overall (with only Jones winning a game) in their starts. Lawrence, Jones and Wilson were intercepted seven times in Week 3, and Fields was sacked nine times and may not start this week. Lawrence had a better outing in the Jaguars’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 4 on Thursday night, passing for 204 yards with no interceptions. We will see how the others do.
All times Eastern.
1
Titans (2-1) at Jets (0-3)
CBS
1
Chiefs (1-2) at Eagles (1-2)
CBS
1
Panthers (3-0) at Cowboys (2-1)
Fox
1
Giants (0-3) at Saints (2-1)
Fox
1
Browns (2-1) at Vikings (1-2)
CBS
1
Lions (0-3) at Bears (1-2)
Fox
1
Texans (1-2) at Bills (2-1)
CBS
1
Colts (0-3) at Dolphins (1-2)
CBS
1
Washington Football Team (1-2) at Falcons (1-2)
Fox
4:05
Seahawks (1-2) at 49ers (2-1)
Fox
4:05
Cardinals (3-0) at Rams (3-0)
Fox
4:25
Steelers (1-2) at Packers (2-1)
CBS
4:25
Ravens (2-1) at Broncos (3-0)
CBS
8:20
Buccaneers (2-1) at Patriots (1-2)
NBC
1 p.m. games
Panthers at Cowboys: Unbeaten Carolina brings a defense that is allowing 10 points per game to the state of Texas for the second straight week. After rookie cornerback Jaycee Horn broke his foot last week against the Houston Texans, the Panthers traded tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round draft pick to Jacksonville for cornerback C.J. Henderson. On offense, quarterback Sam Darnold has “moxie,” as Coach Matt Rhule put it, and he’s going to need it with star running back Christian McCaffrey dealing with a hamstring injury. Dallas, meanwhile, was the only NFC East team with a Week 3 win, dismantling the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, and it sits atop the division. Quarterback Dak Prescott is emerging as an early MVP candidate, completing 77.5 percent of his passes. The Cowboys’ defense has stepped up, too, giving up 21 points to Philadelphia and 17 in a Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. It has a budding star in rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, whom owner Jerry Jones said is “as pure as mother’s milk,” and Trevon Diggs is the first Dallas cornerback to start a season with picks in three straight games since Everson Walls in 1985.
Late afternoon games
Cardinals at Rams: Arizona hasn’t been 3-0 since 2015, and its victory over the Jaguars last week was the antithesis of 3-0 Los Angeles’s thorough beating of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Cardinals’ win featured a truly oddball moment when the team’s 68-yard field goal attempt ended up becoming a 109-yard touchdown return. With the Rams’ stifling defense and Matthew Stafford at quarterback, it’s easy to overlook an inconsistent running game. With Darrell Henderson Jr. out with a rib injury, Sony Michel rushed for 67 yards on 20 carries against the Buccaneers.
Steelers at Packers: This is the first time Ben Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers have faced off at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field, and given their ages it will almost certainly be the last time. (The previous time the Steelers were at Lambeau, in 2013, Matt Flynn played with Rodgers injured and Pittsburgh emerged with a 38-31 win.) It’s worth remembering that, somehow, Pittsburgh beat the Bills in its season opener as Roethlisberger passed for 188 yards and a touchdown, completing 18 of 32 attempts. This 1-2 Steelers team is a far cry from the one that started 2020 with an 11-0 run. Pittsburgh was dominated by the Bengals last week, when Roethlisberger attempted 58 passes and Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd said “they portrayed to the whole nation, on TV, what they were about and how they gave up.” The Packers nearly lost to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday night, but Rodgers with time left on the clock remains lethal. Playing behind an inexperienced offensive line because of injuries, Rodgers helped himself enormously, taking an average of 2.04 seconds to throw and 1.86 seconds when the pocket was clean, according to Pro Football Focus.
Ravens at Broncos: It will be fun to see what Justin Tucker, who kicked an NFL-record 66-yard field goal indoors last week against Detroit, can do in Denver’s mile-high atmosphere. Lamar Jackson set up the kick with a 36-yard strike to Sammy Watkins on fourth and 19 from his own 16-yard line — another instance of Baltimore’s rambling, gambling ways. They have resulted in two wins by a total of three points; the Ravens’ one loss, to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime, was by six points. Just how good are the 3-0 Broncos? This game will give us an idea after Denver beat the New York Giants, Jaguars and Jets — teams with a combined 0-10 record — and outscored them 76-26 with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback and using a stifling defense. Starting with this game, the schedule gets tougher, with the Steelers, Raiders and Cleveland Browns up after Week 4.
Sunday night
Buccaneers at Patriots: Take it from Adele, this one has all the feels and has since the moment Brady packed up the family minivan and headed for Florida. This game is so loaded with baggage that it’s possible a Bill Belichick team looked past its Week 3 opponent. It’s also possible the Patriots are still struggling to find their identity and have a rookie quarterback chosen 184 draft spots higher than Brady was in 2000, not that Brady has a chip on his shoulder about that. It’s going to be tough for Jones to win if he has to pass the ball 51 times as he did in last week’s loss to New Orleans, completing 30 and throwing for a touchdown and three interceptions. The Buccaneers are reeling a bit after the Rams beat them up and took away their early-season designation as the NFC’s best team. Now the secondary is hurting, with the Bucs turning to Richard Sherman for help, and so is tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is listed as doubtful to play. Brady has been sacked six times in the past two games and was the team’s leading rusher against the Rams, a clearly unsustainable situation. The advantage in familiarity here probably lies with Brady rather than Belichick, according to Brady’s coach of 20 years. “Certainly Tom has an intimate knowledge of everything that we do here, more than any other player in the league by far,” Belichick said. “So I’m sure he’ll use it to his advantage. I would expect him to.” There’s larger history at stake for Brady, who will try to join Drew Brees, Peyton Manning and Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks to beat all 32 teams. He is also 68 yards shy of topping Brees as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards. “I’d be all for Brady just launching the first play of the game,” said Brees, who will be in the house as an NBC analyst. “Just go ahead and get it out of the way. ... Launch one to Mike Evans and let’s just be done with it.”