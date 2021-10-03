For the fans, the ones needing one more fix of baseball before the winter, Zimmerman mouthed “Thank you” over and over as the game halted before the eighth inning. For his family, he touched his heart and pointed to where they cheered. For the Red Sox, who left their dugout to salute him, Zimmerman clenched a fist near his waist, mirroring respect. And to Martinez, whose left foot is still in a boot after ankle surgery but who hobbled up the dugout steps, Zimmerman offered a bear hug.
The Nationals eventually lost, 7-5, their record freezing at 65-97. Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers crushed a two-run homer off Kyle Finnegan in the ninth, sealing that wild-card matchup with the Yankees on Tuesday at Fenway Park. But Zimmerman’s exit — if it really was one — was a necessary cap on a year that, after the trade deadline, was way more about the future than the past.
Often, endings and beginnings go hand in hand. Just take the Nationals’ battery Sunday afternoon. Joan Adon, 23-year-old right-hander, made his major league debut and struck out nine in 5⅓ innings of two-run ball. Alex Avila, a 34-year-old catcher, made the final start of his 13-year career, eventually getting the same treatment as Zimmerman. But most emotions centered on the 37-year-old first baseman.
Before his first at-bat, Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez walked in front of home plate and pitcher Chris Sale stepped off the mound. Zimmerman was the Nationals’ first draft pick. He opened this ballpark with a walk-off homer in 2008 and earned a reputation for thriving in big spots. The Nationals’ first run in the World Series? Zimmerman’s solo shot off Gerrit Cole in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in 2019. He is the franchise’s all-time leader in games, hits and homers, among many other stats. There are fans in Washington — a full generation of them — who only know baseball with Zimmerman on the field.
So when he stepped to the batter’s box in the second inning, the whole place stood and cheered. Thousands of cellphones shot up. Zimmerman has rejected the need for a farewell tour, promising to make his decision in the offseason. He will listen to his body, wife Heather and those close to him. Yet he still appeared to wipe away tears in that moment, once he tipped his red helmet to the crowd. Sale followed by striking him out with a high fastball. In their second matchup, Zimmerman took a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to nudge the Nationals ahead 2-0.
“Ryan Zimmerman has a place on this roster as a player as long as Mike Rizzo is the GM,” Rizzo said before the season finale. “So whenever he wants to take a major league contract, just call me up and we’ll give him one.”
Addressing reporters in the dugout, Rizzo called this season one of the most “difficult” and “frustrating” the Nationals have had. It began with a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined nine players at the start of the season. It was split in two by the trade deadline, when Washington shipped out Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand and Jon Lester for 12 young players. Stephen Strasburg, in the second season of a seven-year, $245 million contract, pitched 21⅔ innings before undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Patrick Corbin, in the third season of a six-year, $140 million deal, finished with a 5.82 ERA.
That doesn’t mean there weren’t bright spots. Juan Soto, for one, capped his MVP case with a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .313/.465/.534. He led all hitters in on-base percentage, walks (145) and on-base-plus-slugging percentage with runners in scoring position (1.273). He’s only getting better.
After Soto, Rizzo hopes to build around catcher Keibert Ruiz and starter Josiah Gray, the top players netted from the Los Angeles Dodgers for Scherzer and Turner. Josh Bell could be in the mix, too, after ending his season with an OPS of .823. Same with Lane Thomas after impressing in a late-season chance. And then there are the prospects (Cade Cavalli, Jackson Rutledge and Cole Henry), the unproven pieces (Luis García, Carter Kieboom and Victor Robles) and all the ways to build a competitive roster.
This will take time. Rizzo, of course, has done it before, taking the Nationals from 103 losses in 2009 to the playoffs in 2012. But first, before the next phase of their rebuild, they had to close with the Red Sox.
They watched Adon record the second-most strikeouts in a debut for Washington, trailing only Strasburg’s 14 in 2010. They saw Alcides Escobar, their stopgap shortstop — and perhaps their shortstop of the near future — reach with a single, a double and a walk. They saluted Zimmerman and Avila, who lined a two-out, two-run double to widen the gap in the fifth. Then Zimmerman and Avila were pulled, each moving through a line of hugs in the dugout. Then a tie broke Boston’s way and sent it to the postseason.
The schedule allowed the Nationals to play in October, in games that mattered beyond their standing and gave a glimpse of what’s ahead. They will just not play any more this year.