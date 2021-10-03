So when he stepped to the batter’s box in the second inning, the whole place stood and cheered. Thousands of cellphones shot up. Zimmerman has rejected the need for a farewell tour, promising to make his decision in the offseason. He will listen to his body, wife Heather and those close to him. Yet he still appeared to wipe away tears in that moment, once he tipped his red helmet to the crowd. Sale followed by striking him out with a high fastball. In their second matchup, Zimmerman took a four-pitch, bases-loaded walk to nudge the Nationals ahead 2-0.