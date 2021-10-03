But for the rest of the season, they became a good ballclub. They weren’t great only in September. They didn’t almost make the playoffs merely because of their closing run, in which they won 10 of 11 entering the final series. Since May 23, the Mariners were 69-46, a .600 winning percentage. They played their best baseball in the final third of the season, going an AL-best 31-17. No matter how you look at them, something changed. And the sample size is large enough that it should bode well for the future, even though their offense has a long way to go and they probably won’t be able to piece together 42 come-from-behind victories next season.