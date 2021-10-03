Out of comebacks, out of chaotic magic, out of hope, the Mariners were left with one thing to do: celebrate. They stopped the game. Manager Scott Servais made a substitution for the purposes of honoring Kyle Seager, the 33-year-old former all-star third baseman who has played all of his 11 seasons in Seattle.
The T-Mobile Park crowd of 44,229 chanted his name. Seager, who probably was playing his final game for the Mariners, hugged all of his teammates as the video screen in the outfield flashed a “Seager Believer” graphic. The grounds crew replaced third base so he could have a memento. Seager had tears in his eyes as he lifted the base and acknowledged the crowd.
For most organizations, it may have been an excessive way to say goodbye to a good but not great player. And as this spirit of celebration continued despite a 7-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, it may have seemed too happy of a response to falling short of a postseason berth. But in Seattle, where baseball joy has been in short supply for two decades, the bittersweet moment warranted unexpected emotions.
It was a painful ending for the Mariners, who were tied for an American League wild-card spot Friday but lost two of their final three games. But for the first time in their 20-year playoff drought, this season felt like the start of something, too. Seattle appears to have a sustainable plan, with a stocked farm system and emerging young talent.
A dormant baseball city stirred back to life at the end of this run. The Mariners’ history doesn’t afford them any room for complacency. The past five times Seattle has had a winning season, it followed the next year with a losing campaign. But in most of those years, the Mariners weren’t building toward anything. They just had good fortune and then made too much of it.
Now they’re enjoying the process of becoming a winner. They’re embracing everything that comes with it, including the heartbreak of being so close.
“I was hoping it wouldn’t [end],” said Seager, who finished with 35 homers and 101 RBI, both career highs. “The ultimate goal was to go out on a win.”
Seldom is it a good thing when you have to ask chaos for a favor. But that was the position the Mariners put themselves in Sunday. They needed to win and to see either the Red Sox or the New York Yankees lose to stay alive. The Red Sox and Yankees won late in dramatic fashion. The Mariners encountered a different kind of chaos: having to face an Angels squad motivated to play spoiler and featuring Shohei Ohtani, who emerged as the ultimate two-way superstar this season.
In the first at-bat of the final game of a season that ended too soon, the Mariners watched Ohtani club his 46th home run. He also reached 100 RBI with that blast. It was the last highlight of a historic season for Ohtani, who also was 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts.
Ohtani is unwilling to make any predictions about matching the impact he had during his incomparable fourth major league season.
“Obviously this was my first time doing it, so I can’t tell you with confidence that I’ll be able to do it for many years to come,” he said through an interpreter before the game. “But all I can do as a player is to prepare so I would be able to continue this for many years to come. In order to do that, I need to have a good offseason training-wise and good recovery.”
It’s one thing to break through. It’s another to sustain. The Mariners are also thinking about what it will take to continue their momentum. After getting people excited, they know they can’t fall back into the gutter.
Of the four teams vying on the final day for the two AL wild-card spots, the Mariners were the most different. Toronto went to the playoffs with a 32-28 record during last year’s pandemic-altered postseason, and the Blue Jays have made three postseason berths in the past seven years. The Yankees and Red Sox are frequent October participants. The Mariners haven’t been to the postseason in 20 years — not since their 116-win season in 2001. They’re the only team to never appear in the World Series.
That is why their progress matters. But this also must be the last time they celebrate almost achieving something.
“I’m not going to look back on this season with any sort of negativity,” Seager said. “It was a special run that we went on. The guys in that clubhouse, on this team, we really fed off each other. You can go through it and look at all the heroes every game. It was special. That was one of the tightest teams I’ve ever been a part of.”
This was a different kind of pain. It actually felt good to ache like this again.
Servais recalled a team meeting May 23. The Mariners were 21-26 at the time. They had lost six straight, having been swept by Detroit and San Diego in consecutive series. And they had some coronavirus issues.
“How was our season looking? Not real good,” the manager said.
But for the rest of the season, they became a good ballclub. They weren’t great only in September. They didn’t almost make the playoffs merely because of their closing run, in which they won 10 of 11 entering the final series. Since May 23, the Mariners were 69-46, a .600 winning percentage. They played their best baseball in the final third of the season, going an AL-best 31-17. No matter how you look at them, something changed. And the sample size is large enough that it should bode well for the future, even though their offense has a long way to go and they probably won’t be able to piece together 42 come-from-behind victories next season.
“I bet a lot of people coming into this season thought we had no chance in hell of winning 90 games,” Servais said.
But they needed 92. Perhaps their goals for next season should begin with that.