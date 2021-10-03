A lot of players from the fringes receive brief NFL opportunities and end up with regrets. They are not regrets about what they achieved, but about the way they played. Overwhelmed by the stage, they never express their full talent and playing style. Heinicke will not be one of those. He seems to understand this could be the only extended chance he gets to lead an NFL franchise, and he will show not just the best version of himself, but the truest.
On Sunday afternoon, the Washington Football Team’s defense wilted again, and it trailed by eight points in the fourth quarter. It had been blown out the week before and appeared headed toward the bottom of the NFL. It should have been buried.
“With a guy like Taylor, we aren’t,” Coach Ron Rivera said. “We always have a chance to win.”
Washington won, 34-30, after Heinicke’s last-minute magic trick of a 30-yard touchdown pass to running back J.D. McKissic. It could have begun Monday morning in full tailspin — a last-place team with an exposed defense. But Heinicke threw three touchdown passes, two of which verged on miraculous, and Rivera could speak earnestly about building momentum at 2-2.
Heinicke is not likely to be Washington’s long-term answer at quarterback, but Washington will be lucky to have him until the answer arrives. He has started four games for the Washington Football Team. He scared Tom Brady’s Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a playoff game. He outlasted the New York Giants on national television. He was overwhelmed by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. He rescued an underachieving defense on the road in Atlanta, about 35 miles from where he grew up.
Earlier in the week, Heinicke had provided a self-scouting report for the quarterback who once won a Georgia state player of the year award at Collins Hill High: “Small, weak-armed, slow,” Heinicke said. Relative to NFL quarterbacks, aside from his speed, those adjectives remain accurate. His limitations sometimes surface. In the first half, Heinicke waited too long to recognize an open receiver down the right sideline, and his late floater could have been intercepted.
More often than not, though, Heinicke understands how to suppress his weaknesses with his strengths. He cannot make some throws that average NFL quarterbacks can because of his arm strength. But he is willing to try, and can make, some throws even great NFL quarterbacks cannot because of his guile and quickness, his moxie and spatial awareness.
“I’ve been doing those plays throughout my life,” Heinicke said. “That’s kind of the player I am.”
The first Heinicke Play on Sunday came with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, with Washington trailing, 30-22. Heinicke dropped back from the Atlanta 17-yard line. Defensive end Dante Fowler broke free and dove at Heinicke. He wriggled out of Fowler’s grasp, twisted and retreated to the 29. He spotted McLaurin in the back of the end zone and lobbed the ball nearly 40 yards, a wobbly spiral thrown off balance.
“When you have a guy like Terry, you want to give him a shot to make a play,” Heinicke said. “I threw it up to him, let him do his thing.”
Heinicke has a knack for when to what may seem like an absurd risk. Falcons cornerback Avery Williams had been turned around and lost track of where he and the ball were. McLaurin settled under the pass like a punt returner and caught a touchdown.
Washington missed the two-point conversion, and after Atlanta failed to ice the game with a first down, Heinicke received another chance from his own 24 with less than two minutes left. He moved Washington to the Atlanta 30, the key a 24-yard pass to Deandre Carter that Heinicke floated to just the right spot at just the right time.
At the 30, offensive coordinator Scott Turner called a pattern that flooded the left side of the field. Heinicke drifted left and saw the Falcons had defended all his receivers. The second Heinicke Play happened. Few quarterbacks would have had the calm not to sprint forward a few yards, and to notice McKissic leaking into open space on the other side of the field. Heinicke rotated his body and flipped a pass to McKissic.
“He’s a courageous dude who plays all out,” Rivera said. “His teammates feed off his energy. They understand no play is dead, so they keep working.”
McKissic broke Deion Jones’s tackle, sprinted down the sideline and flew over the pylon. Washington could celebrate, even after another woeful defensive performance placed coordinator Jack Del Rio under the microscope.
Every opponent has recorded its highest point total of the season against Washington except the Chargers, who gained more yards and earned more first downs against Washington than any other opponent.
In the middle of last week, Del Rio described himself as “not an excuse-maker.” A few minutes later, he mentioned without prompting two calls against his team that resulted, in his mind, in two touchdown the Buffalo Bills should not have been able to score.
At a crucial juncture Sunday afternoon, Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb recovered a fumble by Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst, only for officials to rule Hurst had been down by contact. The defense was so disorganized in the aftermath that Washington wasted a timeout, during which Del Rio screamed at officials. Once play resumed, Washington yielded a first down on third and 3, which led ultimately to another Falcons touchdown.
Del Rio’s first task as coordinator is to solve problems, and Washington’s most glaring problem persists. Third down is when defensive coordinators earn their money. They deploy their best schemes and strategize against the opposing offense’s best plays. Washington entered Week 3 allowing conversions on 58.7 percent of its third downs, second-worst in the league. Then the Falcons converted 10 of 16 third downs.
Washington’s defense, loaded with first round picks and hailed as one of the best in the league, has been one of the worst. Sunday, Del Rio received a reprieve.
“We never really got down, and that gave the opportunity to continue to compete and give Taylor a fair chance,” Rivera said. “And that’s really all he needs, is a fair chance.”
Playing close to home, Heinicke said he knew between 60 and 70 people in the stands. The Falcons ran a promotion that allowed kids from Collins Hill to attend at a discount.
“Hopefully it gives them a little inspiration to know that they can one day this, too,” Heinicke said.
Not everybody can do what Heinicke has done. It may not last, and it may not provide Washington clarity at the most important position. In the moment, that doesn’t make it any less admirable.