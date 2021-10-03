“It was good to see them bounce back,” Rivera said. “They fought hard. … With a guy like Taylor, we always have a chance.”
Heinicke led Washington on back-to-back scoring drives in the final minutes, first launching a prayer of a deep ball while getting tackled that star wide receiver Terry McLaurin caught in the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, then finding J.D. McKissic for a short pass that the running back turned into a 30-yard score with 33 seconds left.
Heinicke’s heroics prompted an eruption from Washington’s sideline — the same sideline that mere minutes earlier had been baffled by its problems on defense.
Unlike in Week 3, when the offense failed to bail out a defense in disarray during a 41-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Heinicke and McLaurin connected for a pair of touchdowns to play savior for Washington.
Their first touchdown developed as Washington’s defensive players and coaches huddled on the sideline for an emergency meeting of sorts to try to resolve their persistent problems. Heinicke connected with McLaurin on a 21-yard completion up the middle, then found him deep for a 33-yard over-the-shoulder catch in the end zone with about eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, drawing Washington within 10-7.
Before the end of the half, Heinicke had a 20-yard scramble that came up just a few yards shy of another pylon-dive touchdown. Antonio Gibson finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown.
Dustin Hopkins was off the mark on the extra-point attempt — his first of two misses — again raising the question of whether Washington will consider bringing in competition at kicker. Atlanta surged down the field for a touchdown to grab a 17-13 lead at halftime. But DeAndre Carter tried his best to make up for the special-teams mistakes when he returned the second half’s opening kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown (before Hopkins missed the extra point again), and Heinicke’s late rally only added to his impressive — albeit short — résumé.
As the clock wound down, Heinicke continued to make plays, keeping his team alive. After his second touchdown pass to McLaurin cut Washington’s deficit to 30-28, the defense forced a three-and-out to give Heinicke 1 minute 47 seconds to make something happen. And that he did.
After finding Carter for a 24-yard catch up the middle, he turned to Adam Humphries for a 19-yard completion, setting up the game-winning catch-and-run by McKissic. Washington’s defense held on just enough to let the clock run out.
Heinicke finished 23 for 33 for 290 yards, three touchdowns and a 127.1 rating. He also gained 43 yards on five carries and left the field to chants of “HEIN-I-CKE!” from the Washington fans in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
His performance gave Washington (2-2) a needed victory and at least temporarily masked another baffling performance by its defense. The issues this time were much the same as the last: miscommunication, missed assignments, missed tackles, poor reads and an inability to get off the field on third down.
Washington entered Sunday’s game with the second-worst defensive third-down rate in the league. That rate became even worse against Atlanta (1-3), which converted 10 of 16 third downs, many of which were third and longs.
On Atlanta’s final drive of the first half, it converted third downs with 10, eight and 15 yards to go before scoring on third and 14. On its first drive of the second half, it scored on third and 13. And the next drive: an easy third-and-7 conversion, later followed by a touchdown — on third down.
Washington’s defensive line, which struggled to get to the quarterback or generate much pressure in the first three weeks, had more success against the Falcons. But the middle of the field and the secondary continued to prove disastrous.
The Falcons, who ranked 28th in total yards and 26th in passing before facing Washington, had 205 net yards in the first half alone, including seven completions of at least 13 yards. They finished with 374 yards. Matt Ryan threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns, including three to running back Cordarrelle Patterson.
Playing without rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (concussion), Washington often relied on its safeties to fill the void, playing many of its snaps with three-safety sets. That was the case on the first of three touchdown catches by Patterson. Washington lined up with Bobby McCain as the lone deep safety, and he appeared to bite when Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts stemmed his route, leaving Patterson wide open behind him for the touchdown.
Yet the coverage mistakes were shared by nearly all in the defensive backfield. William Jackson III extended his streak of pass-interference penalties to four games — his penalty Sunday helped set up Patterson’s third touchdown — and allowed a 17-yard completion along the sideline on a third and 13. On the sideline, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio shook his head in bafflement.
Tackles were missed, including one by safety Landon Collins on a Falcons touchdown, and players more often than not appeared confused, failing to line up properly before the snap. More questionable: linebacker Jon Bostic oddly lining up in the slot in man coverage against Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley; Montez Sweat dropping in coverage on Pitts; and Young — Washington’s prized pass rusher and the reigning defensive rookie of the year — not being on the field at all on multiple Atlanta third downs.
And yet Washington’s offense, with Heinicke and McLaurin (six catches, 123 yards) leading the way, kept the game close despite losing multiple starters to injuries. Tight end Logan Thomas went down in the first half with a hamstring injury, and right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Dyami Brown were lost later to knee injuries.
“I’m very pleased with the win,” Rivera said. “But you have to be realistic about the things we need to work on. We have to be honest with ourselves.”