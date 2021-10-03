For Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who grew up near Atlanta, Sunday represents a chance to bounce back from the worst performance of his brief career with the burgundy and gold, which included a pair of interceptions. He could receive a boost from the return of wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was activated off the injured list this week and is set to make his 2021 debut. The Falcons have allowed 31.3 points per game, the third most in the league.