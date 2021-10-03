Thomas’ frustration was evident as he hobbled to the sideline and threw his helmet at the bench before walking toward the trainers. Thomas tried testing his hamstring before the next possession, but he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.
Thomas’ hamstring injury was the first of several injuries that piled up for Washington on Sunday. Guard Brandon Scherff injured his knee during a field-goal attempt in the third quarter and was ruled out. Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown was also ruled out with a knee injury. Running back Antonio Gibson was hit hard on an incomplete pass in the fourth quarter and did not return.
Linebacker Jon Bostic (shoulder) and wide receiver Cam Sims (hamstring) were both ruled out in the fourth quarter with injuries as well. On the last drive of the game, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen had to exit the game, while defensive back Torry McTyer had to be carted off the field following Atlanta’s Hail Mary attempt on the final play.
Following the win, Coach Ron Rivera was not able to provide any updates on the severity of the injuries, adding that the team wouldn’t know about Scherff’s status until returning to the team’s headquarters. But he said that he was impressed with how his players responded to so many teammates getting hurt.
“It was kind of that next man up mentality,” Rivera said. “And that’s kind of what has to happen.”
Rivera singled out rookie linebacker Jamin Davis — who played more than expected with Bostic and Cole Holcomb, who left the game before eventually returning, both down for stretches of the game — for having performed well. On the other side of the ball, guard Wes Schweitzer earned praise from Rivera, quarterback Taylor Heinicke and wide receiver Terry McLaurin for the job he did in replacing Scherff.
“Those guys are warriors,” McLaurin said of the offensive line. “Even when Brandon went down, we didn’t lose a beat and that’s important.”
Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who filled in for Thomas, finished the game with two catches for 19 yards on four targets.
And when the game mattered most, the team turned to two backups. DeAndre Carter, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the third quarter, was pressed into receiver duty following Brown’s injury and caught a 24-yard pass that eventually set up backup running back J.D. McKissic’s 30-yard touchdown catch.
Carter said he prides himself on being ready when his number is called, whether on offense or special teams, so he was prepared late in the game. McKissic said that he was fortunate to have the opportunity to make the play that won the game for Washington.
“Seize the moment,” McKissic said. “When you get the chance to make a play, make a play.”