“Andrew got vaccinated,” Kerr told reporters during a news conference. “He just told me today that he was fine with us acknowledging it, and that will be the end of it. I’m not going to answer any questions beyond that.”
At the Warriors’ media day last week, Wiggins declined to reveal his vaccination status but strongly indicated he had not been immunized against the coronavirus. He acknowledged at the time that his back was “definitely against the wall,” adding: “I’m going to keep fighting for what I believe is right. What’s right to one person isn’t right to the other, and vice versa.”
If Wiggins’s status has changed in the past week to the point where he can be described as vaccinated, that suggests he may have gotten the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He would be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after his final dose, which puts him on track to be eligible to play for the Warriors in their first regular season home game Oct. 21. As of Oct. 13, per the San Francisco mandate, everyone over the age of 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to attend or participate in a large indoor event such as an NBA game.
The league announced last month that it had “reviewed and denied” Wiggins’s request for a religious exemption from the city’s order. Earlier in September, the NBA sent teams a memo in which it warned that a player whose vaccination status made him occasionally unavailable to his organization could be subject to fines, suspensions and/or possible reductions in salary.
Set to make a base salary of $31.6 million this season, Wiggins could have lost over $385,000 for each game he missed because of his vaccination status. Last week, he had said he was “confident in my beliefs, and what I think is right, what I think is wrong.”
Asked the same day if he thought it was “acceptable” to lose a starter such as Wiggins for home games, Warriors star Stephen Curry replied: “ ‘Acceptable’ is a strong word. It’s not ideal, but … we hope we have the full team for the entire year.”
Kerr confirmed Sunday that his players and coaches are now 100 percent vaccinated. He declined to address other questions related to Wiggins, including whether the coach felt a sense of relief about the 26-year-old’s apparent change of heart.
“We’re done,” Kerr said. “It’s happened. That’s all anybody needs to know. We can talk about practice or games.”
As a group, NBA players have a vaccination rate of at least 90 percent, but some prominent names have sparked headlines by expressing hesitancy or skepticism about getting the shot. The Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal confirmed last week that he was unvaccinated, saying: “If that’s something that we are supposed to highly be protected from, like it’s funny that [being vaccinated] only reduces your chances of going to the hospital. It doesn’t eliminate anybody from getting covid, right?”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clinical trials have shown coronavirus vaccines are effective at preventing the disease, particularly severe cases that could case hospitalization or death.
The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving attended his team’s media day event remotely, indicating he was not in compliance with local coronavirus-related restrictions. He declined to say then if he had been vaccinated or intended to do so. As in San Francisco, a New York ordinance means unvaccinated players on the Knicks and Nets would not be able to play in home games this season. The Knicks recently announced their team was 100 percent vaccinated.
“So Kyrie talks about it as a sort of personal choice issue, which I respect. But we all need to not forget ... our goal,” Nets owner Joseph Tsai told the New York Post on Thursday. “What is our goal this year? What’s our purpose this year? It’s very, very clear: Win a championship. And the championship team needs to have everybody pulling the same direction.
“So I hope to see Kyrie play fully and win a championship together with everybody else, with all his teammates,” Tsai continued. “That’s the best outcome for everybody.”