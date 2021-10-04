If Wiggins’s status has changed in the past week to the point where he can be described as vaccinated, that suggests he may have gotten the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He would be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after his final dose, which puts him on track to be eligible to play for the Warriors in their first regular season home game Oct. 21. As of Oct. 13, per the San Francisco mandate, everyone over the age of 12 will have to show proof of vaccination to attend or participate in a large indoor event such as an NBA game.