“This is for all the kids out there that want to have an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve and be the best at what they want to do,” said Wallace, 27, during his TV interview after climbing from his car, appearing to battle back tears. “You’re going to go through a lot of bulls---, but you always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you. Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. Been plenty of times when I wanted to give up.”