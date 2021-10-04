The magnitude of Wallace’s achievement — as well as the personal vindication and validation it represented — came to the driver in waves at the Alabama superspeedway where, 16 months earlier, a rope fashioned in the shape of a noose was discovered hanging in his team’s assigned garage stall.
Federal officials concluded no hate crime had been committed, but the hate from those who believed there was no place in stock-car racing for Wallace persisted on social media.
All that — the source of what Wallace referred to as “a bunch of dark thoughts” — was swept away by Monday’s triumph after he maneuvered his No. 23 Toyota to the front at precisely the right time to claim the sweetest reward possible.
“This is for all the kids out there that want to have an opportunity and whatever they want to achieve and be the best at what they want to do,” said Wallace, 27, during his TV interview after climbing from his car, appearing to battle back tears. “You’re going to go through a lot of bulls---, but you always got to stick true to your path and not let the nonsense get to you. Stay strong. Stay humble. Stay hungry. Been plenty of times when I wanted to give up.”
With his achievement, Wallace also delivered a first NASCAR victory for NBA legend Michael Jordan, who co-owns the team for which Wallace competes, 23XI Racing, with three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin.
“He’s as excited as I am,” Hamlin said of Jordan, who wasn’t at the track. “He’s emotionally invested in this team as much as I am. This would not be possible without him.”
After nearly an hour’s worth of TV interviews and celebratory photo shoots, Wallace spoke with reporters via Zoom about the hurdles and bouts with doubt on his long climb up the rungs of motorsports.
Born in Alabama, he and his family moved to North Carolina when he was a child. His parents, both NASCAR fans, supported their son’s development as a young racer. He won the first of six NASCAR Truck Series victories at Martinsville in 2013. His big break came in 2018, when he landed a full-time Cup ride in Petty Motorsports’ famed No. 43.
That opportunity dovetailed with Wallace’s emergence as a voice for social and racial justice. He called on NASCAR to be more inclusive and sought a ban on displays of the Confederate flags at its tracks, which the organization adopted.
While NASCAR’s executives and leading drivers stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Wallace, vocal segments of fans spewed hate, and Wallace acknowledged Monday seeking professional help to deal with the backlash.
While he’s hardly the first NASCAR driver to get booed, Wallace noted that “I get booed for different reasons.” But he also spoke about the power he gained in letting go of his adolescent worries about what other people thought of him, on the track or off.
“I’m not going to be able to please everybody,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if I won by 1,000 laps or won a rain-shortened race. Not everybody’s going to be happy with it.”
Among the silver linings Monday at Talladega, he said, was hearing a segment of fans cheering behind his pit stall as NASCAR officials tried waiting out the rain so they could restart the event for a green-flag finish. Instead of boos, Wallace heard them chant, “Rain! Rain!” and cheer his name, hoping the precipitation kept coming so the race would be declared over, with Wallace the winner because he was in the lead after 117 of the scheduled 188 laps.
All of the drivers and their crew chiefs knew rain was coming and that the race could be halted, but Wallace was the one who got his car to the front and kept it there until the caution flag flew.
The reward, he said, was a feeling that a huge weight had been lifted from his shoulders. He thanked everyone who had helped him stay focused these last years and ignore “the BS I have to deal with on a daily basis.”
“We’re here. We’re a winner,” he said. “Got some credibility to my name now.”
