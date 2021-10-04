Here are four takeaways from Monday night:
Fehervary exits
Washington’s depth suffered a potential blow when Fehervary was hurt in the second period and did not return. According to the Devils’ online broadcast, Fehervary exited after he took a shot off his hand.
Fehervary, who turns 22 on Wednesday, had been battling for a full-time role this season and had looked solid in training camp. He had been projected to fight for a spot on a crowded left side of the defense that also includes Dmitry Orlov, Michal Kempny and Trevor van Riemsdyk.
Kempny has been working his way back from major injuries suffered in the past year and a half and has looked rusty in preseason play. He was not in the lineup Wednesday.
Fehervary, who is more offensive-minded, had three goals and 14 assists in 24 games last season for Hershey. He was drafted in the second round in 2018.
Coach Peter Laviolette had emphasized the need for Fehervary to get more action in game situations.
“Marty’s got a good skill level and he’s a really good skater, so it’s easy to look good [in practice],” Laviolette said last week. “But he’s going to get game situations, and inside of those game situations you’re looking for reads and decision-making and how he handles bigger bodies, how he handles the opposition, how he attacks offensively against another team’s defense.”
Fehervary was playing on his off side Monday, skating with Orlov on the top pairing.
Prospects aplenty
Washington’s lineup was heavy on prospects for the last time this preseason. The plan moving forward is to have the veterans play the final two preseason games — Wednesday at Boston and Friday vs. Philadelphia — ahead of the season opener Oct. 13 against the visiting New York Rangers. Captain Alex Ovechkin has played one game this preseason. Defenseman John Carlson has played two.
“We’ve got to get going,” Laviolette said Monday morning. “It is kind of the way we designed the camp. It has got to do with our veteran players and how we wanted to handle the training camp. … We’ve got to get our guys on the ice in [the last two preseason games] to get ready for Game 1.”
The Capitals managed just four shots on goal in the first period. Three came from veterans: Daniel Sprong had two, and Garnet Hathaway had one. Aliaksei Protas had the other.
Axel Jonsson-Fjallby didn’t skate with the young squad Monday night; he was claimed off waivers by Buffalo earlier in the day. The 23-year-old forward was a fifth-round pick in 2016 and was viewed as a potential call-up this season. The Capitals now have 33 players on their roster, with more cuts expected soon.
Lapierre, McMichael play again
Hendrix Lapierre and Connor McMichael each played a third preseason game as they continue to battle for a spot on the opening night roster with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) sidelined. Each played center, with Lapierre skating between Protas and Garrett Pilon, and McMichael between Sprong and Michael Vecchione.
McMichael, 20, played his best game of the preseason, recording his first point with a goal late in the second period and showing a quick release as his power-play shot went under the crossbar from the right circle. Pilon and Lapierre, 19, got the assists; it was Lapierre’s fifth of the preseason.
“I think every period that goes by I’m getting better and better,” McMichael said Sunday. “Just finding your legs after the offseason, getting more comfortable on the ice and just finding my stride — it took a couple periods to get going after the summer but, like I said, every period that goes by, I’m feeling better and better.”
Laviolette said both are still learning the details of the Capitals’ game.
“It is not just one thing,” he said. “They are young players; they will sit down and our coaches go through it with them. ... We make sure they understand what we are looking for, and they are bright players, bright kids.”
Vanecek goes 60
After Ilya Samsonov played all three periods in Saturday’s loss at Philadelphia, Vitek Vanecek got a chance to play his first full preseason game Monday. He looked strong early, allowing one goal on 10 shots in the first period. His play trailed off in the final two periods, but he finished with 22 saves.
Samsonov is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and Laviolette did not provide an update on his status Monday. Washington has just three goaltenders on its roster: Samsonov, Vanecek and Zach Fucale. Pheonix Copley was placed on waivers Monday with the intent of assigning him to Hershey.
The Bears opened training camp Monday, so Fucale, a 26-year-old who has yet to make his NHL debut, appears in line to be assigned to the AHL soon, too.
