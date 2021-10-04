Asked who he views as his team’s rival, Parrish responded diplomatically: “We see every team as our rival.” Parrish said his teams “set our sights on the big prize,” which they’ve been successful in capturing, having won four state titles in the past five full seasons.
Flowers has occasionally provided a tough test for Wise over the years, and it will have another chance at an upset at home in Springdale this week.
“As a program, our kids have aspirations to get where Wise is, and they know that to wear the crown you have to beat the king,” Powell said. “So in that sense they feel like a rival to us, because they have what we want. … We get up for every game, but the rivalry game with Wise puts an extra battery in your back.
— Tramel Raggs
Sidwell’s surprising start: 5-0
There are coaching changes where the coach and school fit together naturally, and then there is the move Donald Davis made in May 2020. At that point, Davis was thriving after 13 years as the coach of his alma mater, Calvert Hall. Sidwell Friends, where Davis had no connections, hadn’t won a league game since 2015.
So when Davis left Calvert Hall for Sidwell last year, he understood the surprise.
“I think the beginning was me having to sort of explain it all, because on the surface it doesn’t make sense,” Davis said. “You leave your alma mater, you’ve been there 13 years, you’re four wins away from being the all-time winningest coach, you’ve won 21 games in the last two years. … Not necessarily convincing people that I wasn’t crazy, but just having to work through that energy and just getting to work.”
Of course, Davis took over his new program at the worst possible time, so the gains were hard to see at first. But on Saturday, the Quakers made a resounding statement. Not only did they snap their Mid-Atlantic Conference losing streak, but they beat Flint Hill, which hadn’t lost a league game since 2016.
Sidwell is 5-0 for the first time since 2014, and nobody is questioning Davis anymore.
“I felt like [Calvert Hall] needed a new energy, and I felt like I needed a new challenge,” Davis said. “… I’d always said that when it’s time for me to move on, I won’t be the last one to know.”
— Jake Lourim
Players of the week
LB/RB/K Dillon Dunathan, Damascus. The junior dominated every facet of the Swarmin’ Hornets’ 61-13 win over Watkins Mill. He rushed for 153 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries. He forced a fumble and recovered it for a touchdown. He returned an interception for a touchdown. And he kicked three extra points.
QB Kenny Burns Jr., Theodore Roosevelt. The senior completed 10 of 11 passes for 165 yards and four touchdowns in a 54-0 win over Eastern.
RB Cyrus Williams, Dominion. The senior pulled off a 99-yard touchdown run in the Titans’ first win of the season, a 31-0 triumph over Park View.
QB Frankie Weaver, Good Counsel. Part of a two-quarterback platoon for the Falcons, Weaver stepped in and threw three touchdown passes in a 38-25 win at St. Mary’s Ryken on Friday.
Games to watch this week
Northwest at Sherwood, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Gonzaga at DeMatha, 7 p.m. Friday.
Wise at C.H. Flowers, 7 p.m., Friday
Robinson at West Springfield, 7 p.m. Friday
Mount Hebron turns the clock
Mount Hebron is accustomed to running clocks in games against Howard. Entering the Howard County teams’ meeting Friday night, Howard had taken leads of 35 or more points against the Mount Hebron in the previous five matchups, prompting the clock to run the remainder of the game.
Friday’s game also featured a running clock, but this time it was in the Vikings’s favor, as they beat the Lions, 39-0, in Ellicott City. Mt. Hebron (3-2) is enjoying its best start since 2012, when it previously beat Howard.
“We talked about … it’s time for us to get over the hump and get a win over one of these perennial powers,” said Coach Shawn Frederick, whom Mt. Hebron hired in February 2019. “This is the first time I feel like we’ve played a complete game from start to finish of just playing Viking football.”
While playing at Wilde Lake in the early 2000s, Frederick saw a game against Mt. Hebron as an easy win. He’s trying to change the identity of the program, which won a combined nine games between 2014 and 2018 before a winless 2019 campaign in Frederick’s initial season.
During the county’s condensed season this past spring, Mt. Hebron beat Centennial for its first victory since November 2018, and this fall it has ascended the county’s standings.
— Kyle Melnick
Tuscarora grapples new realities
The Tuscarora Huskies, consistently a team to beat in Loudoun County since the school opened in 2010, have faced questions both relatable and not so far this fall.
First, the Huskies (5-1) had to deal with an issue being faced by programs across Northern Virginia: How do you navigate a full football season only a few months after you finished one?
“The spring was unprecedented but the fall has also been unprecedented in that we’ve never played two seasons this close together,” Coach Brandon Wheelbarger said. “The kids weren’t away from the game long enough to miss it. So we’ve really had to find ways to reinvent the way we do some things, especially strength-wise.”
Wheelbarger said his team is most focused on shoulder strength, a large part of tackling at the high school level now that the emphasis is on protecting the head and neck.
“That’s a lot of wear and tear now on the shoulders in a short time frame, without a full offseason to build them back up,” Wheelbarger said. “There’s been a lot of learning curve in terms of learning how to be a football team four months after another football season.”
The second question they had to face is one that is common for other programs but not too common for Tuscarora: How do you bounce back from a regular season loss? When the Huskies fell to Heritage on Sept. 17, it was the first time they had dropped a regular season game since the first week of the 2019 season.
“It was a good wake-up call for our kids and our programs to make sure they understood that we take everyone’s best shot,” Wheelbarger said.
— Michael Errigo
