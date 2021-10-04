And for one week that month, Clemson wasn’t ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll. The No. 18 Tigers had just lost to Georgia Tech, falling to 7-3 on the season and dropping out of the rankings. It would be a short absence: Clemson shut out Georgia State one week later and returned to the poll, where it would remain through one of the more dominant runs in recent memory. In the six seasons that followed, the Tigers compiled a 79-7 record, with six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, two national titles and two other appearances in the CFP championship game.