And for one week that month, the Clemson football team wasn’t ranked in the Associated Press top 25 poll. The No. 18 Tigers had just lost to Georgia Tech, falling to 7-3 on the season and dropping out of the rankings. It would be a short absence: Clemson shut out Georgia State one week later and returned to the poll, where it would remain through one of the more dominant runs in recent memory. In the six seasons that followed, the Tigers compiled a 79-7 record, with six consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, two national titles and two other appearances in the CFP championship game.
That run has ground to a halt in 2021, however. The Tigers began the season as the nation’s No. 3 team but are just 3-2, with losses to Georgia and North Carolina State. And, after Saturday’s 19-13 win over visiting Boston College, Clemson has found itself in an unfamiliar place: out of the AP top 25 completely for the first time since the week of Nov. 16, 2014, a run of 107 consecutive weeks as a ranked team that now is over (its streak of 97 consecutive weeks as a top 10 team ended after the loss to N.C. State).
The problems that have plagued Clemson this season — namely a lack of offensive punch and injuries/departures — were on full display in Saturday’s victory. The Tigers have scored only 57 points in their four games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents this season and managed only one touchdown and four field goals against the Eagles. Justyn Ross, the team’s leading receiver with 22 catches entering the game, took a shot to the head and was forced to depart the game in the second half. Tight end Davis Allen, who is third on the team in receptions, was ejected for targeting on a first-quarter punt return.
Clemson sealed the win only when BC quarterback Dennis Grosel fumbled the snap with less than a minute left and the Eagles on the Tigers’ 11-yard line.
“Not beautiful, but we needed a win,” Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney said.
Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who looked impressive as a true freshman last season as Trevor Lawrence’s backup, has struggled this season and again put up pedestrian numbers against Boston College (13 for 28, 207 yards — 54 of them coming on one play — and zero touchdowns). He has only three touchdown passes on the season.
Injuries all over the place haven’t helped. Standout defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in the loss to N.C. State on Sept. 25, while running back Will Shipley suffered a leg injury and will miss an unknown number of games. Tyler Davis, the Tigers’ other starting defensive tackle at the beginning of the season, could miss two months with a biceps injury. Defensive backs Mario Goodrich, Fred Davis and Joseph Charleston all missed the BC game.
The injuries, combined with the five players from last season’s team who were taken in the NFL draft, have led to some personnel headaches for Swinney and offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, who has been in that role for the entirety of Clemson’s imperial era and whose play-calling this season has been questioned.
“We’re trying to keep things simple until we really kick in,” Elliott said after the BC game.
Said Swinney, before the win over the Eagles: “There’s nobody I believe in more, trust or respect than Tony Elliott. This guy didn’t just forget football. Tony Elliott, he’s special and I’m not really concerned what other people think. I’m here every day. I know who the people are that are involved, I know what the issues are. We’ve been really, really good offensively here for a long time, and people are quick to forget that.
“This has been a tough start, for sure. We’ve got a lot of pain, but there’s purpose in the pain. People can splinter or stay together. Tough times bring the best in some people and the worst in others, and you’ve got to find out who’s with you. It’s easy to be all in when everything’s great, but we’ve got to persevere through all this.”
Clemson now gets a weekend off before traveling to Syracuse on Oct. 15.
“We needed a little momentum going into the open date,” Swinney said Saturday. “Now we have to find a way to get a win on the road and see if we can get going.”
While impressive, Clemson’s 107-week run as a ranked team is nowhere close to the record of 348 weeks set by Nebraska from 1981 to 2002. The Tigers’ streak wasn’t even the longest active run; Alabama has been a ranked team for 219 weeks now in a stretch that began in 2008.