For Broad Run, now is the time for a short memory, as it remains one of the better teams in Loudoun County. It was also the only ranked team to lose this week, as most of the area’s best took care of business. Northwest and Rock Creek Christian join Stone Bridge in moving up one spot after particularly impressive victories.
This weekend will bring even more fireworks, as several undefeated programs are set to face off: Wise vs. C.H. Flowers, Sherwood vs. Northwest, and Robinson vs. West Springfield.
The Washington Catholic Athletic Conference also begins a wild stretch, as Gonzaga takes on DeMatha for in the first of many late-season battles between the big four private schools.
1. St. John’s (5-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets had the weekend off after their game against Stellar Prep (Calif.) was canceled.
Next: Saturday vs. Bishop McNamara, 2 p.m.
2. Archbishop Spalding (6-0) LR: 2
The Cavaliers shut down Calvert Hall for three quarters in a 37-14 win.
Next: Friday vs. Malvern Prep (Pa.), 7 p.m.
3. Stone Bridge (6-0) LR: 4
The Bulldogs’ defense forced four fumbles, propelling the team to an early lead it never gave up.
Next: Friday vs. Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
4. Wise (4-0) LR: 3
The Pumas, hungry to return to the field after a cancellation the previous week, shut out Gwynn Park.
Next: Friday at C.H. Flowers, 7 p.m.
5. South County (5-0) LR: 5
The Stallions picked up two wins in a week, beating Woodbridge on Tuesday and Mount Vernon on Saturday.
Next: Friday vs. W.T. Woodson, 7 p.m.
6. Gonzaga (4-2) LR: 6
The Eagles got back in the win column with a 49-34 victory over Avalon.
Next game: Friday at No. 9 DeMatha, 7 p.m.
7. Good Counsel (4-2) LR: 7
Frankie Weaver threw for three touchdowns as the Falcons topped St. Mary’s Ryken, 38-25.
Next: Oct. 16 at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
8. Quince Orchard (5-0) LR: 8
Savan Briggs threw for two touchdowns as the Cougars celebrated homecoming with a 35-0 shutout of Seneca Valley.
Next: Friday vs. Richard Montgomery, 6:30 p.m.
9. DeMatha (4-1) LR: 9
Robert Stevens nabbed an interception in the end zone to seal the Stags’ 14-0 win over Life Christian Academy.
Next: Friday vs. Gonzaga, 7 p.m.
10. Northwest (5-0) LR: 11
The Jaguars pounded Walter Johnson, 74-0.
Next: Friday at Sherwood, 6:30 p.m.
11. C.H. Flowers (5-0) LR: 10
The Jaguars held on to beat Laurel in a defensive battle, 14-7.
Next: Friday vs. Wise, 7 p.m.
12. Archbishop Carroll (5-0) LR: 12
The Lions handed McNamara its first loss of the year, 21-0.
Next: Saturday at Bishop Ireton, 2 p.m.
13. Independence (5-0) LR: 13
The Tigers had a bye last week.
Next: Friday vs. Potomac Falls, 7 p.m.
14. Rock Creek Christian (4-1) LR: 16
In a win over Friendship Collegiate, the Eagles’ defense had three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a safety — and didn’t allow an offensive touchdown.
Next: Oct. 15 at Blair Academy (N.J.), 7 p.m.
15. Sherwood (5-0) LR: 15
The Warriors posted their first shutout of the season Friday, 42-0, over Northwood.
Next: Friday vs. No. 10 Northwest, 6:30 p.m.
16. Tuscarora (5-1) LR: 17
The Huskies grinded out a 21-12 win over previously undefeated Loudoun County.
Next: Friday at Loudoun Valley, 7 p.m.
17. Madison (4-1) LR: 18
The Warhawks have been perfect since opening the season with a loss, winning all four games by three touchdowns or more.
Next: Friday vs. Oakton, 7 p.m.
18. Dunbar (3-0) LR: 19
The Crimson Tide ran past Ballou, 58-0, to remain undefeated.
Next: Friday vs. Eastern, 6 p.m.
19. Northern (5-0) LR: 20
The Patriots earned a road win at Leonardtown, 20-2.
Next: Friday at Calvert, 7 p.m.
20. Broad Run (5-1) LR: 14
The Spartans faded fast against No. 3 Stone Bridge, falling to the Bulldogs, 64-7, in the Battle of the ’Burn.
Next: Friday vs. Heritage, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: None.
On the bubble: Battlefield, Bell, Heritage, Huntingtown, Robinson.
Read more: