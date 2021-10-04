At 19, Lapierre’s lofty goal might become reality. Lapierre was a long shot to crack the lineup entering training camp, but with top center Nicklas Backstrom unlikely to start the season because of an injured left hip, there’s an opening for a talented young center to keep his seat warm.
Lapierre’s dedication to his craft — juggling college classes focused on fitness and training, asking veterans questions, watching clips of his teammates and showing his own skills on the ice — has allowed him to emerge as a compelling candidate alongside Connor McMichael, the Capitals’ 2019 first-round pick.
Lapierre dazzled in his first two preseason games, recording four assists. One was a helper to T.J. Oshie for a breakaway goal that impressed the 34-year-old.
“He’s confident in his game, and I think it shows on the ice,” Oshie said. “The way he was carrying the puck out there, he looked like he was just playing free. Just making his reads, and a lot of times they were the right ones.”
Lapierre’s college classes aren’t his focus at the moment, but the talented center is an avid learner, constantly trying to find new ways to boost his game — and also be a better teammate.
Lapierre started learning Russian when a Russian teammate joined Chicoutimi — the Quebec junior team he played with for three seasons before being traded to Acadie-Bathurst this summer. Lapierre wanted to meet his new teammate at the airport when he arrived and say something in his native tongue. Lapierre picked up Russian again during quarantine and also after he was drafted by the Capitals.
In Washington, he has started to blend in, recently going golfing with a handful of players including Anthony Mantha and Daniel Sprong. He also has taken time to seek out veterans for help on the ice, including Nic Dowd this past week for faceoff tips.
“I got into [hockey] and my goal was to be the best player I could be,” said Lapierre, who grew up learning how to skate at the park next door to his family’s house in Gatineau, Quebec. “I not only play, I enjoy watching and I know a lot about the players. I don’t know where it came from — it’s really tough to say — but it’s definitely there and I really enjoy it.”
Yanick Jean, Chicoutimi’s head coach, said his first meeting with Lapierre quickly revealed a 15-year-old’s passion for the sport. Jean and team management took him out to lunch before the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft. An under-18 Canada-United States game was on TV, and Jean could tell it was tough for Lapierre to not break his focus and steal a glance.
“We just knew then that he was a passionate guy,” Jean said. “He knew everything about hockey. His hockey IQ is off the charts, he makes great plays with the puck, and he sees the ice very well. Sometimes you are like, ‘How was he able to see that guy?’ … You cannot develop that. You can improve this a little bit, but it was a given talent for him.”
That passion has bled into Lapierre’s training habits. When he was 15, he started staying with his agent, Philippe Lecavalier, during summers in Montreal to be closer to the training facility. Lecavalier said his family sees Lapierre as an “adopted son.”
“He’s polite, considerate, talkative, mature, passionate — just really has a great personality,” Lecavalier said. “He’s always smiling, happy, always positive.”
Lecavalier said he saw a change in mind-set from his young client this summer. Lapierre has always been passionate about the game, but he recently took his training to another level. He started working out twice a day, getting bigger and stronger to keep up with NHL competition. He shed fat and gained muscle. He started to act like a pro.
“I had a big summer,” Lapierre said. “My goal the whole time was to make that squad, and when I got to camp, I told myself: ‘I will play like I can play. I will not play like someone else can play, and I know my stuff and to be part of that squad would be extremely special.’ ”
Lapierre hasn’t followed a smooth path in his young career. He had a string of injuries in junior hockey, notably a concussion in 2019 followed by a slew of neck issues. He was finally medically cleared to play four days before the Capitals traded up two spots to select him 18th in the 2020 draft.
Then, with the coronavirus wreaking havoc on the QMJHL season and quarantine eating up the majority of last year, Lapierre only played 49 games (regular season and postseason combined) over the past two years.
Now healthy, Lapierre has been eager to show what he can do. If Lapierre does not make Washington’s opening night roster, he is not eligible to join the Capitals’ American Hockey League team in Hershey, Pa. Per a long-standing agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, he must return to his junior team because he is not yet 20.
Jean thinks another year of junior hockey would benefit Lapierre. But if he continues to impress, Jean wouldn’t be surprised to see him secure an NHL roster spot.
“To play in the NHL, you cannot find your winning Cracker Jack box,” Jean said. “It is not something that you win — you earn it.”
