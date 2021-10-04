Berhalter apparently has not ruled out adjusting the roster ahead of Sunday’s qualifier at Panama and the Oct. 13 match against Costa Rica in Columbus, Ohio.
The Americans, who opened training camp Monday in Austin, were already without prized young attackers Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, who are recovering from injuries suffered while with the team last month.
On Saturday, Brooks — a 2014 World Cup member who usually starts for Bundesliga side Wolfsburg — entered at the start of the second half against Mönchengladbach. Because of the back problems, the USSF said, he did not travel to Texas.
Ream (46 appearances) and Brooks (45) were the third- and fourth-most-experienced players on Berhalter’s initial 27-man squad, behind fullback DeAndre Yedlin (67) and forward Gyasi Zardes (62).
Brooks, 28, started against Canada and Honduras in last month’s first set of qualifiers but did not perform well in either game and was replaced at halftime in San Pedro Sula. Ream, 33, started the opener against El Salvador.
Brooks is strictly a center back, and Ream plays on the left or in the middle. He was a center back against El Salvador.
Without that pair, the candidates to fill the two starting center back positions are Zimmerman, Atlanta United’s Miles Robinson, Belgium-based Mark McKenzie and Germany-based Chris Richards. Robinson, 24, and McKenzie, 22, made their qualifying debuts last month; Zimmerman, 28, and Richards, 21, have never appeared in a qualifier.
The Americans (1-0-2) are tied for second in Concacaf’s eight-team final round that, through a 14-match schedule per nation, will award three automatic berths to the World Cup in Qatar and send a fourth to an intercontinental playoff.