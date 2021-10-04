Rojas, 40, took over as Mets manager before the 2020 season, after the Mets parted ways with then-manager Carlos Beltrán before Beltran ever managed a game because of his role in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. He had spent years in the Mets’ organization, giving him plenty of long-standing relationships with current players, something that seemed well-suited to the task of ushering in Queens’s next wave of championship contenders.
He managed the Mets to a record of 103-119 during his two seasons as an even-keeled dugout presence who never seemed to lose the clubhouse, even as his team lost its way this season.
As evidenced by the team’s offer to move Rojas to another job within the organization, he was not exactly at the center of a hostile implosion. A roster full of players who were notoriously unafraid of making their thoughts known never tossed public blame toward their manager, who is a rarity in receiving an offer to stay with the club that fired him from his job as manager.
“I want to share such heartfelt gratitude to so many in the Mets organization for not only the last two seasons as manager, but for the last 16 years in a variety of roles,” Rojas said in a statement. “In each and every position I held, striving for excellence was our daily mission. I will always hold the relationships and friendships, developed over the years, dear to my heart, and am forever grateful to have been able to wear the Mets uniform for so long. We live in a results oriented business, and am deeply disappointed for our staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season.”
Whatever goodwill lingers, the Mets will nevertheless move on from the rookie manager who was unable to guide them through crucial injuries or away from a tendency to turn baseball into a soap opera. From celebratory booing of Mets fans, to fights in the tunnel to Twitter battles with reporters and everything in between, the Mets always seemed to be dealing with a side show of their own making. In fairness to Rojas, the Mets front office was unable to reign any of it in either, and contributed its fair share of unflattering news to a season uncommonly full of it.
“The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and devotion that Luis has exhibited over the last two seasons as manager,” Alderson said in a statement. “He has shown a great commitment to the Mets over many years in multiple capacities. These decisions are never easy, but we feel a change is needed at this time.”
Yet it is Rojas who is the first to go because the Mets finished third in the unusually winnable National League East after a new owner splurged this winter and made World Series promises. Team President Sandy Alderson will return next year.
He will do so looking for a new general manager after the one he hired last winter admitted to making unwanted sexual advances to women in the workplace and the one he promoted as a replacement was charged with driving under the influence after a team party.
Exactly where the Mets turn for their managerial opening remains to be seen, and may have to wait until Alderson can install someone to oversee baseball operations. The expectation in the industry is that the Mets will aim high in their search, according to reports that have tied them to such front office stars as Theo Epstein and Billy Beane — the kind of veteran executives who would likely want to handpick their manager.