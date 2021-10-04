This winter, then, promises to be one of them. The Nationals finished 65-97, their worst record since 2009. That’s because Washington traded Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, Daniel Hudson, Yan Gomes, Kyle Schwarber, Josh Harrison, Brad Hand and Jon Lester at the deadline, netting 12 prospects for the next title run. How a few of those players develop will determine a loose time frame for the Nationals’ rebuild.
On Sunday, when asked how that could look, Rizzo pointed to catcher Keibert Ruiz; starters Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli and Cole Henry; and even reliever Mason Thompson as keys. If they grow quickly, Rizzo could, in turn, begin building a team around them and Juan Soto in the not-so-distant future. If they don’t — and these are tough things to predict — progress will stall, forcing Washington to choose between more patience and a new direction.
In the interim, what do the Nationals need to field a club in 2022? “Need” is a tricky word for the current version of this team. With so many returning faces, they only need a shortstop, really, unless veteran Alcides Escobar returns. Then their needs are based on just how much they want to compete ahead of actually competing.
“We’ve been an excellent team for more than a decade, and we have an ownership group that wants to win,” Rizzo said, when asked to explain how the Nationals aren’t tanking. “We have a front office that wants to win. We’ve got a GM that hates to lose more than he likes to win.
“So we’re about winning and we’ve always been about winning. We’ve been as successful as any team in baseball over the past 11 years and I don’t see a willingness to change that.”
Free agency doesn’t start until early November, once the World Series is finished. In the meantime, the Nationals will spend October how they did a year ago: Making staff decisions and perhaps negotiating with players on expiring deals. Escobar, for example, could be this autumn’s version of Josh Harrison, who signed back on a one-year, $1 million deal before hitting the open market.
But there are still far bigger questions to untangle. One is how the Nationals will divvy opportunities between Victor Robles and Lane Thomas come spring. Another is if veteran Will Harris can return from surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome and fill a bullpen role. And another is Stephen Strasburg, who threw only 21⅔ innings in the second season of a seven-year, $245 million contract.
Strasburg was shut down after undergoing surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. He will begin throwing in the first week of November, according to Rizzo, who hopes he’s ready for spring training. A possible rotation is Strasburg, Gray, Patrick Corbin, Erick Fedde and Joe Ross. Yet that, too, is fraught with unknowns.
What does Washington do with Corbin after he finished with a 5.82 ERA, yielding the most homers (37) and earned runs (111) of any pitcher in baseball? How about Ross, who missed the last two months of the season with a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, though didn’t opt for a second Tommy John surgery? Or Fedde, who didn’t take the next step this year, posting a 5.47 ERA, and ended the season with a dismal relief appearance against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday?
Can the Nationals afford to cut bait with semi-experienced arms? Does Josh Rogers get a shot to build on a strong run in September? Or could they fill out the rotation with someone like Joan Adon, who struck out nine in his major league debut?
These are just some uncertainties the Nationals face, before the bullpen (gulp) and lineup are even mentioned. But Rizzo maintains that pitching — and particularly starting pitching — is king.
“Our mantra here has been that starting pitching is the most important thing, and pitchers have to go deep in games to give us a chance to win, to take the onus off the bullpen,” Rizzo said. “I always think of it this way, right or wrong: Your starting pitchers are your best pitchers. Most relievers are failed starters that moved to the bullpen.
“So we’re going to count on the pitchability, the talent and the expertise of our starting pitchers to get us the bulk of our innings each game. For 11 years, when we were a championship-caliber club, we had starting pitchers that led the league in innings pitched and strikeouts and wins … and that formula’s not changing.”
Whether the Nationals immediately act on that philosophy is the wild card. In the winter before the 2019 season, when they ultimately won it all, they were aggressive in free agency — and on the trade market — and filled their many needs. Last winter, their biggest splash was in January, when they signed left fielder Kyle Schwarber, starter Jon Lester and closer Brad Hand.
But with the roster scaled back, and with collective bargaining agreement negotiations expected to dictate the pace of this offseason, the Nationals are in an unfamiliar spot. How does a Rizzo-led front office act without the clear goal of chasing 90 wins and a playoff spot? We’ll soon find out.
“When we made our decision, I think the worst possible scenario for us would have been to go half way and kind of Band-Aid it,” Rizzo said. “It was finally time, when that Max Scherzer window closed … it was time to really not go half way and reboot it. And I like the early returns of the players we got.”