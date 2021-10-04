What does Washington do with Corbin after he finished with a 5.82 ERA, yielding the most homers (37) and earned runs (111) of any pitcher in baseball? How about Ross, who missed the last two months of the season with a partial tear in his ulnar collateral ligament, though didn’t opt for a second Tommy John surgery? Or Fedde, who didn’t take the next step this year, posting a 5.47 ERA, and ended the season with a dismal relief appearance against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday?