Major League Baseball’s postseason begins Tuesday night, when the Boston Red Sox meet the New York Yankees in the American League wild-card game at Fenway Park.

That matchup was not set until Sunday, after a flurry of tiebreaker scenarios disintegrated and left the longtime rivals as the last teams standing in the AL wild-card chaos.

Support our journalism. Subscribe today ArrowRight

The Los Angeles Dodgers, the defending World Series champions, return to the postseason this year, along with the Tampa Bay Rays. The St. Louis Cardinals, who were red-hot in the final days of the regular season, and San Francisco Giants, who have been a steady force all year, are also in.

Here’s what to know about the 2021 postseason.

What to know

  • What does the MLB postseason picture look like?
  • When is the World Series?
  • What do I need to know about the teams in the postseason?
  • What are MLB’s coronavirus rules for the postseason?
  • Who is the betting favorite to win the World Series?
  • What is the schedule?