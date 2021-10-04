Laura Townley, 30, was accidentally hit with gunfire and suffered serious injuries. She is expected to survive, per police. She and John Wes Townley were taken to a hospital after police were called to the scene; he subsequently died as a result of his injuries.
A police report stated Townley arrived at the residence and attacked Anderson with the hatchet (per the Athens Banner-Herald). The Townleys were said to have recently finalized a divorce after he filed a petition in February.
A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In 2019, John Wes Townley was charged with family violence battery, simple battery and disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted his then-wife. He agreed to a plea deal, was fined and was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.
Townley competed in two NASCAR circuits, the Xfinity Series and the Truck Series, over a number of years between 2008 and 2016. In 2015, he won a Truck Series race in Las Vegas, and he had 23 other top-10 finishes in addition to two poles in his career.
He retired in 2017, several months after getting engaged to Laura Townley, nee Bird. At that time, Townley’s racing team also shut down (per Fox Sports). The team was owned by his father, Tony Townley, who is a co-founder of restaurant chain Zaxby’s.
Another co-founder of Zaxby’s, Zach McLeroy, said in a statement Monday: “My wife Carol Ann and I are brokenhearted by the tragedy involving the Townley family. We are praying for all of those impacted by these events and hope you’ll respect the privacy of each of the families involved.”
On Sunday, NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace reacted to the news by tweeting: “Damn. Rest Easy JWT. Heartbreaking.”
An investigation is ongoing, police said, and no charges have been filed.
Read more in Sports: