The 72-year-old Popovich, who reportedly signed a three-year extension in 2019, has plugged along through multiple summers of speculation that he could retire after coaching at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Basketball took gold in August, further bolstering Popovich’s resume, which already included five championships and three Coach of the Year awards. If the retooling Spurs win 26 games this season, Popovich will surpass Don Nelson’s 1,335 career wins to become the winningest coach in NBA history. Might that tremendous milestone, plus the Tokyo gold and San Antonio’s somewhat dim outlook, be enough to convince the future Hall of Famer to exit stage left?