Zoom out, and it’s clear that the daily trials of the past two seasons have left a major mark on the coaching profession: 16 teams — more than half the league — have changed coaches in the 19 months since the March 11, 2020, shutdown, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers each executing two changes during that period. Meanwhile, mainstays such as Rick Carlisle, Brad Stevens and Terry Stotts all moved on this summer, leaving just five coaches who have been with their current franchises since April 2018.
Even by the NBA’s cutthroat and impatient standards, that’s an awful lot of turnover in a short amount of time. So much, in fact, that the carousel seems destined to slow this season as the mostly vaccinated league seeks a return to normalcy.
There has been one notable upside to all the activity: Seven Black coaches were hired this summer, bringing the league’s total to 13, up from just four in September 2020. Among those hires were Chauncey Billups (Portland Trail Blazers), Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks) and Ime Udoka (Boston Celtics), all of whom now lead winning organizations with superstars in place. The National Basketball Players Association has long advocated for increased representation in the coaching ranks, and those efforts appear to have paid off.
This year’s forecast calls for calmer waters when it comes to the bench, in large part because so many bottom-dwellers have already made their moves. In the East, rookie coach Jamahl Mosley has been tapped to lead the Orlando Magic’s multiyear rebuild, while Dwane Casey (Detroit Pistons) and J.B. Bickerstaff (Cleveland Cavaliers) recently signed extensions that stabilized their organizations’ youth movements. Out West, first-timers Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves), Mark Daigneault (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Stephen Silas (Houston Rockets) were all hired within the past 12 months to lead young rosters that aren’t expected to win big.
By process of elimination, Luke Walton is this year’s “hot seat” leader. There are obvious reasons for concern: The Kings haven’t made the playoffs in 15 years, they ranked dead last in defensive efficiency in 2020-21 and General Manager Monte McNair arrived in Sacramento more than a year after Walton’s 2019 hiring. Walton, who now has just two years remaining on his contract, was beset by persistent rumors about his job status throughout last season’s 31-41 campaign.
McNair defended Walton in May — hailing their “great working relationship” and calling him “the coach who’s going to get us back to the playoffs” — but he did little during a quiet offseason to make his coach’s life easier. Sacramento struggled with wild swings in its quality of play last year, including a pair of nine-game losing streaks, and Walton simply must coax greater consistency from a young core that includes guards De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton.
All hope isn’t lost yet, as Sacramento could capitalize on other developments in the West’s competitive landscape. After all, the Timberwolves abruptly fired President Gersson Rosas less than a week before training camp, the San Antonio Spurs lost leading scorer DeMar DeRozan in free agency and the Pelicans changed coaches, lost several key veterans and saw Zion Williamson suffer a foot fracture. Kings ownership has every reason to expect Walton to deliver a spot in the play-in tournament.
The Kings are an anomaly; most of this year’s pressure-packed environments are aspiring contenders in large markets who must take a step forward. Steve Nash has the league’s most talented roster and will therefore face hard questions if Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets can’t reach the East finals. Joel Embiid’s Philadelphia 76ers are similarly desperate for a deep playoff push, but Doc Rivers has done himself no favors with his clumsy handling of the Ben Simmons saga.
Frank Vogel will need to improve on a disappointing, injury-plagued first-round exit after the Los Angeles Lakers’ sparkly summer. And while Steve Kerr led the Warriors to three titles in four years, a third straight playoff absence during Stephen Curry’s prime would be hard to swallow for Golden State’s free-spending owners.
Even so, none of these prominent names are facing nearly as much preseason heat as Mike Budenholzer was last year before the Milwaukee Bucks coach guided a title run and secured a contract extension. That leaves Gregg Popovich, by far the NBA’s longest-tenured coach, as this season’s biggest wild card.
The 72-year-old Popovich, who reportedly signed a three-year extension in 2019, has plugged along through multiple summers of speculation that he could retire after coaching at the Tokyo Olympics. USA Basketball took gold in August, further bolstering Popovich’s resume, which already included five championships and three Coach of the Year awards. If the retooling Spurs win 26 games this season, Popovich will surpass Don Nelson’s 1,335 career wins to become the winningest coach in NBA history. Might that tremendous milestone, plus the Tokyo gold and San Antonio’s somewhat dim outlook, be enough to convince the future Hall of Famer to exit stage left?