Zoom out, and it’s clear that the daily trials of the past two seasons have left a major mark on the coaching profession: 16 teams — more than half the league — have changed coaches in the 19 months since the March 11, 2020, shutdown, with the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers each executing two changes during that period. Meanwhile, mainstays such as Rick Carlisle, Brad Stevens and Terry Stotts all moved on this summer, leaving just five coaches who have been with their current franchises since April 2018.