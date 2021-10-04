It’s not clear if Garoppolo will be available next week, Shanahan said. Lance, a 21-year-old rookie who only played one game last season in college, may not have the experience or knowledge necessary to run the entire San Francisco playbook yet. Sunday made clear that the second he is, Shanahan will act. The 49ers traded up to the third pick to take Lance, and he gives them their highest ceiling. The 49ers have their bye in Week 6, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Lance is their starting quarterback in Week 7 — regardless of Garoppolo’s health.