Or, as Broncos Coach Vic Fangio put it Monday, “It was kind of bull----.”
Fangio’s blunt assessment, which included him cryptically declaring that he “expected” that kind of conduct from the Ravens, was quickly relayed to Baltimore Coach John Harbaugh. Harbaugh defended his decision on the grounds that he was trying to make history on behalf of his franchise, that being a tie for the NFL record set by the 1974-77 Pittsburgh Steelers of 43 consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards.
Harbaugh also pointed to the circumstances under which his team regained possession in the closing seconds. After the Ravens kicked a field goal to take a 23-7 lead with under two minutes left, the Broncos used three timeouts to prolong a drive that got to Baltimore’s 5-yard line before Denver quarterback Drew Lock was intercepted.
“Throwing the ball in the end zone with 10 seconds left — I don’t know that there’s a 16-point touchdown that’s going to be possible right there, so that didn’t have anything to do with winning the game,” Harbaugh told reporters. “What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them, and we’re not going to concern ourselves with that.”
Following Sunday’s win Harbaugh had said that going for a running play rather than having Jackson take a knee was “100 percent my call.”
“That’s one of those things that’s meaningful,” Harbaugh, 59 and in his 14th season as coach of the Ravens, continued. “It’s one of those things that, as a head coach, you’ve got to be mindful of your team and your players and your coaches, and what it means to them.
“It’s a very, very tough record to accomplish, and it’s a long-term record. I’m not going to say it’s more important than winning the game, for sure. It’s certainly not. But as a head coach, I think you do that for your players and you do that for your coaches, and that’s something they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”
The play clearly did not sit well with the 63-year-old Fangio, a longtime NFL defensive coordinator who is in his third season as head coach of the Broncos.
“In 37 years of pro ball, I’ve never seen anything like that,” he said Monday. “But it was to be expected, and we expected it.”
Asked why he expected the Ravens to do such a thing, Fangio replied: “Because I just know how they operate. That’s just their mode of operations there. Player safety is secondary.”
Broncos players who spoke with the media Monday did not seem as upset about the final play as their coach.
“I wasn’t really offended by it,” said tight end Noah Fant. “It just kind of seemed like, obviously, that statistical things are important to them. If it was me, I’m getting a win and getting out of there. To each his own. … We still lost, that’s all that matters to me. That’s all that matters to us.”
“Honestly, I don’t give a [expletive] about that last play, more so care about the plays through the game,” Broncos safety Kareem Jackson said. “I mean, it’s our job to stop them. They ran it to get their 100 yards or whatever they were trying to do, but, I mean, as a whole defense we didn’t play up to the standard we set for ourselves. We’ve got to execute, even on that last play.”
Lamar Jackson told reporters Sunday that he thought he would be taking a knee following the interception and did not “know what Coach was thinking.”
“I’m happy we got the [win],” Jackson added. “I’m not going to lie. I didn’t even care about the record.”
Baltimore wide receiver Marquise Brown called it “important” to secure a place in league annals. “Great to get that done,” he said.
Fangio’s comments about knowing “how they operate” held an extra layer because he was on Harbaugh’s staff in Baltimore as a linebackers coach in 2008 and 2009.
“I thought we were on good terms,” Harbaugh said of Fangio Monday. “We had a nice chat before the game. We’ve known each other for a long time, but I promise you, I’m not going to give that insult one second thought. What’s meaningful to us might not be meaningful to them. Their concerns are definitely not our concerns.”
At another point Monday, while noting that his normally run-heavy team had more passing attempts (37) than rushing (30) against the Broncos, Harbaugh said, “They were very determined to stop the run — obviously that was a very important goal for those guys, to keep us under 100 yards, apparently.”
The coach also thanked Ravens fans for showing up in noticeable numbers at Denver’s stadium and asserted that, ultimately, his team answered to its supporters more than anyone else.
“To give the fans an opportunity to talk about a record for years to come, that’s valuable,” said Harbaugh, who in August extolled his team’s record of 20 straight wins in preseason games. “That has meaning, okay? We don’t take that stuff lightly.”