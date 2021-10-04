This is a breaking news story and will update.
What to read about the Washington Football Team
What to know:
• Defensive issues persist, but Washington finds a way to rally past Atlanta, 34-30
• Analysis: Until Washington finds its long-term QB answer, it is lucky to have Taylor Heinicke
• Logan Thomas, Brandon Scherff among Washington starters injured in win over Atlanta
• Four takeaways from Washington’s 34-30 win over the Falcons
• Analysis: The Washington Football Team’s division title had a hidden cost that’s still being paid
Read deeper...
• How Taylor Heinicke went from sleeping on his sister’s couch to Washington’s QB
• Jaret Patterson grew up a die-hard Washington fan. As an undrafted free agent, he fought to make the team.
• Scott Turner grew up with Washington football. He’s hoping to push its offense to the next level.
• For Jason Wright, WFT’s outsider president, the future is all about change
• The convincing boom beneath Ron Rivera’s campaign to change Washington’s football culture
• Why Washington dropped its mascot and became the Washington Football Team
Workplace investigations: Washington Football Team replaces cheerleaders with coed dance team | Lewd cheerleader videos, sexist rules: Ex-employees decry Washington’s workplace | Washington settled sexual misconduct claim against Daniel Snyder for $1.6 million | 15 women accuse former Washington employees of sexual harassment and verbal abuse