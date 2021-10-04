The Washington Football Team said in a statement Monday that Ryan Vermillion, its head athletic trainer and director of sports medicine, has been placed on administrative leave “due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team.”

The statement comes after the team’s headquarters in Ashburn, Va. was searched by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office last Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

This is a breaking news story and will update.