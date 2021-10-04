The late-game poise felt familiar to Williams. He had seen the 28-year-old win shootouts like this for years, especially in college at Old Dominion, and he thought it showcased his intelligence and mobility. There were a few throws Williams didn’t like, but he thought the check-down to McKissic was a good example of Heinicke winning with his head. With the game on the line and with tight coverage on his top target, Heinicke zoomed through his progressions to keep his throwing windows open longer. Williams insisted “these are the kind of games that make franchise quarterbacks.”