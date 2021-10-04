So it was with curiosity that you watched to see how they would be with each other when it was all over. The two men met at the center of the field, from their opposite directions. It had been a hard night for both. They were soaked. Belichick hugged Brady by his shoulder pad and murmured something brief in his ear, and then jogged to get out of the rain. But then, away from the cameras and the chanting public, they met again. And this time, apparently, they really talked. Belichick made his way to a private area near the Buccaneers’ locker room, where Brady met him. No one knows what they said to each other; both are determined to keep it private. “We had a lot of personal conversations that should remain that way,” Brady said.