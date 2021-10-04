No one cares about your fantasy team, but pour one out for fantasy managers who will lose their Week 4 matchups because they left Patterson on the bench. While Washington’s defense managed to keep Atlanta’s No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley (seven catches for 80 yards) and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (four catches for 50 yards) out of the end zone, it had no answer for Patterson. The 30-year-old running back/wide receiver hybrid, who has also starred as a return specialist throughout most of his nine years in the NFL, finished with a career-high three touchdown catches. The first one was a 42-yard gift, when a blown coverage by Washington left Patterson wide open over the middle.