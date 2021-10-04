On the spectacular game-deciding play, McKissic, who was quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s fifth read, caught a short pass, eluded linebacker Deion Jones’s tackle and then outraced safety Duron Harmon and cornerback A.J. Terrell to the end zone, covering the final five yards with a leap toward the pylon. McKissic, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Falcons, also had a 56-yard catch that set up a fourth-quarter touchdown in Washington’s win over the Giants in Week 2.
Fail: Tackling
McKissic was dropped for a loss of two yards on third and short early in the fourth quarter by cornerback Fabian Moreau, who could teach his former teammates in burgundy and gold a thing or two about making stops in the open field. Washington’s tackling was an issue throughout the game, but it was especially noticeable on running back Mike Davis’s fourth-quarter touchdown catch. The 5-foot-9, 220-pound Davis isn’t the most fleet of foot, but he managed to avoid a hit by linebacker Jon Bostic and then shook off three other would-be tacklers en route to the end zone.
Hail: Taylor Heinicke
“I’m trying not to get emotional, but my sister was able to make it today, and my brother-in-law,” Heinicke, a Georgia native, told Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin after the game of the support he had in the stands. “They put up with a lot with me living at their house. They’re the ones that really pushed me. For that to happen at the end there, for them to experience it, it was just really special.”
After throwing for 290 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Terry McLaurin (six catches for 123 yards), Heinicke presented his game jersey to Earl Williams, the skills trainer who convinced him not to give up his dream of playing in the NFL last summer. Maybe the next time Fox analyst and former WFT QB Mark Sanchez calls a Washington game he’ll avoid referring to Heinicke as “Tyler.”
Fail: Dustin Hopkins
Before McKissic’s incredible touchdown, it appeared the outcome of the game would be determined by Hopkins’s right foot. That was an uncomfortable reality for Washington’s players and fans, because Hopkins had already missed two extra points. After a brutal preseason, Hopkins made six of his first seven field goals, including the game-winner as time expired in Week 2, and all seven of his extra points, but his struggles returned in a big way against the Falcons and it almost cost Washington a win.
Hail: Fantasy managers who started Cordarrelle Patterson
No one cares about your fantasy team, but pour one out for fantasy managers who will lose their Week 4 matchups because they left Patterson on the bench. While Washington’s defense managed to keep Atlanta’s No. 1 wide receiver Calvin Ridley (seven catches for 80 yards) and rookie tight end Kyle Pitts (four catches for 50 yards) out of the end zone, it had no answer for Patterson. The 30-year-old running back/wide receiver hybrid, who has also starred as a return specialist throughout most of his nine years in the NFL, finished with a career-high three touchdown catches. The first one was a 42-yard gift, when a blown coverage by Washington left Patterson wide open over the middle.
Fail: Third-down defense
There was almost nowhere for Washington to go but up, because it came into the game ranked 31st out of 32 teams in opponent third-down conversion percentage. Congratulations Miami: After allowing the Falcons to convert 10 of 16 third downs, Washington is now last in that category at 59.7 percent.
“When we start balling and we start playing our a---- off,” Washington safety Bobby McCain said after the game, “I want y’all to write the same s--- that y’all write.”
That’s not the way this works. If and when Washington’s defense starts playing well, reporters will write about it.
Hail: Winning in Atlanta
Washington had lost six straight against the Falcons, with its last win coming in Week 2 of Steve Spurrier’s second and final season as coach. On Sept. 14, 2003, Washington improved to 2-0 with a 33-31 triumph. Patrick Ramsey threw for 356 yards and two touchdowns, including one to Laveranues Coles, who had 11 catches for 180 yards. Washington went a “not very good” 3-11 over the rest of the season.
Fail: That roughing the passer penalty on Chase Young
The controversial call on fourth and short in the third quarter, which extended a Falcons drive and led to a touchdown that gave the home team a 30-22 lead, might not have been made had Young simply wrapped his arms around Matt Ryan. Instead, Young extended his arms to shove Ryan and may have grazed the quarterback’s face mask in the process. It was a weak call for “forceable contact to the head or neck area,” but Young’s next sack will be his first this season.