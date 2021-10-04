Two other players were ruled out of the game early — wide receivers Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (hamstring) — and two more exited late. In the fourth quarter, running back Antonio Gibson stayed down on the field after a big hit, and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen limped off while holding his left knee.
“Everybody else, I’m just waiting for 100 percent confirmation,” Rivera said, adding that he did not believe the status of linebacker Cole Holcomb, who went to the locker room at one point and was “sore” after the game, would be a concern going forward.
Washington will have to navigate its many injury issues without Ryan Vermillion, its head athletic trainer and director of sports medicine, who was placed on administrative leave because of “an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” the team said Monday. The team’s headquarters in Ashburn and Vermillion’s home were searched by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, but the subject of the investigation is unclear.
At least for now, the injuries to Bostic and Scherff seem to be the most significant because they are starters who are expected to miss multiple weeks. Scherff, an all-pro right guard in 2020 and a four-time Pro Bowl pick, will be replaced by Wes Schweitzer, who started 13 games at left guard for Washington last season and practiced at right guard during the preseason, perhaps to prepare for this situation.
Rivera said Saahdiq Charles, a 2020 fourth-round pick, would be active Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Saints, presumably to fill the swing guard position vacated by Schweitzer.
Bostic will be replaced by a combination of more Jamin Davis, the first-round pick who has played 48 percent of the snaps this season, and depth players. Rivera mentioned Khaleke Hudson, a 2020 fifth-round pick from Michigan, and David Mayo, a seven-year veteran with 19 career starts, as the primary possibilities.
“We’re going to look at our options — and not just at [linebacker],” Rivera said when asked if the team would look outside the building for answers.
If Thomas can’t play, his snaps would be taken by Ricky Seals-Jones, the 26-year-old journeyman who caught a late touchdown pass against the New York Giants in Week 2, and John Bates, the fourth-round pick from Boise State who had an impressive block to spring DeAndre Carter’s touchdown on a kick return to open the second half in Atlanta. Sammis Reyes, who had never played football before this year, could be active for the first time against the Saints.
If Brown or Sims misses time, it would test Washington’s depth at wide receiver, which was thought to be one of the team’s strengths during training camp. If Gibson does, it would put the spotlight on J.D. McKissic, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound gadget back, and undrafted rookie Jaret Patterson.
Rivera on Hopkins: ‘He’s our kicker’
After kicker Dustin Hopkins’s shaky performance early this season, including two missed extra points Sunday, Rivera was asked Monday about his job security.
“He’s our kicker,” Rivera said, “and we’ll leave it at that.”
Until Sunday, Hopkins’s struggles were not apparent in the numbers. He has made 7 of 8 field goal attempts this season. But the problems began last season, when he made a career-worst 70 percent of his field goals through 10 games before nailing 14 of 15 (93.3 percent) to end the year, including the postseason, and landing a one-year, $2.5 million contract in the offseason.
He survived the preseason despite missing nearly as many field goals (three) as he made (four), and Rivera blamed the misses on the new operation with rookie long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. Rivera’s support, at least publicly, has not changed since the season began even though Hopkins missed his first attempt of a game-winning field goal against the Giants. (He made the second after a penalty.)
If he changes his mind, Rivera tried out two kickers in September: Chris Blewitt and Alex Kessman. Eddy Piñeiro, who was on the practice squad in September, remains a free agent.