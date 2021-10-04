Washington will have to navigate its many injury issues without Ryan Vermillion, its head athletic trainer and director of sports medicine, who was placed on administrative leave because of “an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team,” the team said Monday. The team’s headquarters in Ashburn and Vermillion’s home were searched by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, but the subject of the investigation is unclear.