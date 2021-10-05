If he is returning as the everyday shortstop — a role he filled in August and September — it is unlikely the Nationals view themselves as legitimate National League East contenders next year. But if he’s back as a bench infielder, Washington could bring in a higher-upside shortstop and accelerate its “reboot.”
Time will tell.
It is worth noting that Escobar was an above-average hitter last season, posting a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .288/.340/.404 in 349 plate appearances, his first in the major leagues since 2018. He was also reliable in the field and a valued clubhouse presence. After Starlin Castro was effectively released after violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, Escobar became the starting second baseman. After Turner was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, Escobar shifted to shortstop for the final two months. He was versatile and consistently reached base in front of Juan Soto.
This offseason, the free agent market for shortstops will include big names such as Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Javier Báez. But since the Nationals dealt Turner, in part, because it was unlikely ownership would pony up for a long-term contract, they are not expected to immediately consider a franchise cornerstone at that position (even if Turner’s eventual payday is higher than any of those four players’). And that raises questions about how — or if — they will maximize the remaining three years of team control over Soto.
Escobar, then, could be a bridge between a noncompetitive team and the Nationals’ next batch of young infielders. But that, too, is a potentially perilous blueprint.
Kieboom and García, once top shortstop prospects, already have been moved to other positions. Yasel Antuna, 21, is playing outfield in the instructional league after making 36 errors at shortstop with High Class A Wilmington in 2021. Cluff, 24 and a 2019 sixth-round pick, profiles best as an extra infielder down the line. And Brady House, 18 and their top draft pick this summer; Sammy Infante, 20 and a second-round pick in 2020; and Armando Cruz, 17 and their premier international signing last offseason, are still in the early stages of development.
Whatever the case, the Nationals were quick to check off a box ahead of free agency. Once their long-shot stopgap, a guy who hadn’t played in the majors in 2½ years, Escobar is staying put.