DeChambeau already has a victory in “The Match,” having beaten Mickelson and Brady while playing with Rodgers. His one-on-one showdown with Koepka serves as a callback to the first edition of the event, which in 2018 pitted Mickelson against longtime rival Tiger Woods. Having won that battle and helped show there was an audience for it, Mickelson then teamed with Brady in the second version, only to fall to Woods and former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. The third edition featured Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley defeating Manning and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.